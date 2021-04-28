Virtual author readings for May 2-9

Joshua Jelly-Schapiro (”Names of New York: Discovering the City’s Past, Present, and Future Through Its Place-Names”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society... Joel Christian Gill (”Robert Smalls: Tales of the Talented Tenth, no. 3″) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Catherine McKenzie (”Six Weeks to Live”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers (”Waisted”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Zibby Owens (”Moms Don’t Have Time to: A Quarantine Anthology”) reads at 7 p.m. at Friends of the South End Library... Julianna Margulies (”Sunshine Girl”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Pam Jenoff (“The Woman with the Blue Star”) is in conversation with Lisa Wingate at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Melissa Bernstein (”Lifelines”) is in conversation with Doug Bernstein at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Suzanne Koven (”Letter to a Young Female Physician: Notes from a Medical Life”) is in conversation with Meg Wolitzer (”The Uncoupling”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Tovah Martin (”The Garden in Every Sense and Season: A Year of Insights and Inspiration from My Garden”) is in conversation with Tom Fischer at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Richard Thompson (”Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975”) is in conversation with Randi Millman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Christina Hunger (”How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World’s First Talking Dog”) is in conversation with Alexis Devine at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Angela Mi Young Hur (”Folklorn”) is in conversation with Kelly Link (”Get in Trouble”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jonny Sun (”Goodbye, Again”) is in conversation with Tracy Clayton at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Michael Lewis (”The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”) at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Danielle Dreilinger (”The Secret History of Home Economics”) is in conversation with Ann Hood (”The Book That Matters Most”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Maryanne O’Hara (”Little Matches”) is in conversation with Jessica Keener (”Night Swim”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Jennifer Frank and David Ezra Stein (“The Worm Family Has Its Picture Taken”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Fiona Mozley (”Hot Stew”) is in conversation with Adrienne Westenfeld at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.