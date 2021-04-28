Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A prothonotary warbler that has been present on and off for almost a month returned to a yard in Harwich.

New spring arrivals included a ruby-throated hummingbird in Woods Hole, a chimney swift in Eastham, a green heron in West Falmouth, a Northern parula in Harwich, a Northern waterthrush in Sandwich, and 2 black-and-white warblers in Provincetown.