Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A prothonotary warbler that has been present on and off for almost a month returned to a yard in Harwich.
New spring arrivals included a ruby-throated hummingbird in Woods Hole, a chimney swift in Eastham, a green heron in West Falmouth, a Northern parula in Harwich, a Northern waterthrush in Sandwich, and 2 black-and-white warblers in Provincetown.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 4 red phalaropes, a thick-billed murre, 76 common murres, a black guillemot, a Pacific loon, 160 red-throated loons, 16 lesser black-backed gulls, 14 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 2 Northern fulmar, 2 Manx shearwaters, and 1,520 Northern gannets. A Northern shrike was nearby at Snake Hill.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included a Northern shrike in Falmouth, a short-eared owl at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, an American tree sparrow in Wellfleet, and flocks of red crossbills many places including 30 in Falmouth and 39 in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.