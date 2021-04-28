A hotel makeover, getaways to support LGBTQ+ youth, and a lighter on a mission

Nothing says “It’s Almost Summer!” like the reopening of a beloved resort on Memorial Day weekend — especially following a $3.5 million renovation and redesign. Such is the case at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Hotel, where visitors will find all 80 guest rooms and suites outfitted with new furniture, mattresses, TVs, doors, lighting, and bathrooms designed in colors and fabrics that take inspiration from views of the surrounding mountains. Amenities include a full-service 120-seat restaurant and tavern, function facilities, outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub, game room, gym, Finnish saunas, nine-hole Hales Location Golf Course, and recreation courts featuring pickleball, shuffle board, corn hole and basketball. Conveniently located near North Conway (for shopping and dining), the hotel is also a great spot for accessing miles of hiking and biking trails in nearby Echo Lake State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. Rates from $149. 603-356-7100, www.whitemountainhotel.com

In support of the LGBTQ community in Connecticut and nationwide, Delamar West Hartford is offering a rainbow-hued True Colors package. Available now through Dec. 31, the package includes overnight accommodations for two in one of its 114 elegantly-appointed rooms and suites; 10 percent spa discount for couples massage or facial; $25 dining credit at its farm-fresh Artisan restaurant; two hand-beaded Free2Luv custom rainbow bracelets; in-room bottle of wine; and — worth noting — the hotel will donate 10 percent of the package to True Colors, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of sexual and gender minority youth. Rates from $289. 860-937-2500, delamar.com/packages-special-offers/true-colors

From now through Sept. 5, the Boca Raton Museum of Art debuts “Glasstress Boca Raton 2021."

NEW VISIONS OF CENTURIES-OLD GLASSMAKING

There’s no need to travel to Italy to see provocative works of contemporary glass art. From now through Sept. 5, the Boca Raton Museum of Art debuts “Glasstress Boca Raton 2021,” a showcase of 34 international artists who created works in collaboration with master glass artisans at the Berengo Studio on the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon. The museum’s Senior Curator, Kathleen Goncharov, traveled to Italy in 2019 to handpick work, many that are being exhibited for the first time. More than 6,500 square feet of exhibition space is dedicated to this collection, with new works exploring some of today’s pressing subjects such as human rights, climate change, racial justice, gender issues and politics by world-renowned artists including Ai Weiwei, Vik Muniz, Monica Bonvicini, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Thomas Schütte, Erwin Wurm and more. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org/art/glasstress-boca-raton-2021

For the very first time, Louisville Tourism’s annual Visitor Guide is being published in a digital format. Handout

ALL-ABOUT-LOUISVILLE ONLINE

Louisville, Ky., known for Bourbon and the Kentucky Derby, wants visitors to know there’s more to explore in this historic destination. For the very first time, Louisville Tourism’s annual Visitor Guide is being published in a digital format. The virtual-only guide offers information on some of the city’s most interesting activities, attractions, and history, and also includes listings of accommodations, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, with links to an event calendar and maps. Highlights of the 2021 guide include features showcasing new Black Heritage programming (including exhibits at the Muhammad Ali Center); award-winning culinary scene; arts around town; specific neighborhood offerings; urban Bourbon experiences; and more. View in your browser or download a PDF file. www.gotolouisville.com/travel-tools/visitor-guide

TRAVEL LIGHT WITH HIP-STER BAG

Your next adventures will be a bit easier with the new Obermeyer Hip-ster and Her Hip-ster bags. Adjustable straps allow for flexibility in ways you choose to wear the bag, around waist or shoulder. Accessory pockets can be used for cellphone, keys, passport, wallet, or whatever you need in your travels — whether to the grocery store or airport — and weatherproof fabric keeps valuables dry and protected. Both the men’s and women’s bags include a ring bottle opener for when you’re ready for a thirst-quenching beverage. Available in four colors. Hip-ster Bag, $45. obermeyer.com/catalog/mens/hip-ster-bag?v=35945 Her Hip-ster Bag, $39. obermeyer.com/catalog/womens/her-hip-ster-bag?v=33617

Those looking for an eco-friendly way to avoid using plastic disposable models might want to check out the Buy One, Plant One collection offered by Zippo in partnership with Woodchuck USA.

BUY A LIGHTER, PLANT A TREE

Portable lighters, particularly windproof models, are an essential part of camping trips. Those looking for an eco-friendly way to avoid using plastic disposable models might want to check out the Buy One, Plant One collection offered by Zippo in partnership with Woodchuck USA. For every lighter sold, the program is committed to planting a tree to help restore and protect the forests of the world. Features all-metal construction with laser-cut emblem designs made from 100-percent real wood, with materials ranging from classic cedar to mahogany, and includes a code to keep track of your planted tree after purchase. Lifetime guarantee. Available in 14 designs, from $48.95. www.zippo.com/pages/buyoneplantone

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.