Brockton man pleads guilty to nationwide cryptocurrency scheme

A Brockton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to operating a nationwide scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency and social media accounts using a practice known as SIM-swapping, officials said.

Eric Meiggs, 23, and at least one other co-conspirator stole more than $530,000 from at least 10 victims, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. He took control of two victims’ social media accounts.

They targeted victims who appeared to have significant amounts of cryptocurrency and high value social media account names, the statement said.