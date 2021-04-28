Brockton man pleads guilty to nationwide cryptocurrency scheme

A Brockton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to operating a nationwide scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency and social media accounts using a practice known as SIM-swapping, officials said.
Eric Meiggs, 23, and at least one other co-conspirator stole more than $530,000 from at least 10 victims, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. He took control of two victims’ social media accounts.
They targeted victims who appeared to have significant amounts of cryptocurrency and high value social media account names, the statement said.
SIM-swapping involves convincing a victim’s cell phone carrier to reassign the phone number from their SIM card to a SIM card inside a phone controlled by the cybercriminals, the statement said.
Advertisement
Posing as the victim, they then request an online account provider to send a password-reset link or authentication code to the phone number, reset the log-in credentials, and access the victim’s account, the statement said.
He pleaded guilty to each of seven counts in an indictment charging him with conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse, and aggravated identity theft, the statement said.
He is expected to be sentenced Sept. 15 and faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.