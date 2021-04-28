In divisive vote, Wakefield residents back keeping school’s Native American logo

Voters backed keeping the Native American mascot, 2,911 to 2,337, according to the town’s unofficial results. The “yes” votes accounted for more than 55 percent of the nearly 5,250 residents who cast a vote for the nonbinding ballot question, a substantial turnout for an annual town election that typically draws thousands of fewer votes in the 27,000-person town.

Wakefield residents on Tuesday voted to support keeping the high school’s Native American-themed logo by an 11-point margin, offering a nonbinding but public rebuke of the local School Committee’s decision weeks earlier to eliminate the decades-old “Warrior” imagery.

The ballot question’s acrimonious debate had deeply divided the Boston suburb, pitting residents who view the mascot as a source of pride against those who say it is racist and derogatory imagery. Several Native American groups had urged school officials to retire the imagery after a wave of towns and cities, including Pittsfield, Quincy, and Barnstable, had already voted since last summer to do away with their own nicknames or mascots.

The School Committee ultimately voted in March to eliminate the Native American mascot — a stern-faced caricature of an Indigenous person, its head framed by a headdress. The panel opted to keep the “Warrior” nickname.

It’s unclear if or how the nonbinding vote could impact the decision-making of a newly elected school committee.

For example, Ami Ruehrwein Wall, who filed the ballot question petition and supports keeping the logo, won a seat on the School Committee, defeating an incumbent, Greg Liakos, who was among the committee members who voted to eliminate it at the March meeting.

But those opposed to keeping the imagery said they feel confident the newly constructed seven-person committee still retains enough of a majority to continue with the panel’s plans to identify a new mascot.

“We really hope that Wakefield and neighboring towns don’t see this as a reflection of the entire town,” said Nicole Calabrese, a Wakefield native who led a ballot committee urging residents to vote against keeping the imagery.

“There are a lot of people in town too who felt like, ‘Oh my God, why are we talking about this?’ ” she said. “We feel like [the result] doesn’t necessarily take away from the main goal of removing the imagery.”

The ballot question quickly turned into a local flashpoint within a wider debate about the use of such mascots, logos, or nicknames in both school and professional sports. Those backing state legislation to prohibit Native American imagery in all public school team names or logos also tracked the vote as part of their own push to eliminate them statewide.

Twenty-five Massachusetts schools still use some form of them, according to a group called the New England Anti-Mascot Coalition.

“THIS is why we [must] ban Native American mascots at the state level,” state Senator Jo Comerford, a Northampton Democrat who filed the bill, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “A racial justice, civil rights issue must not be left to a local vote.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.