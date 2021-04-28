Federal Appeals Court denies request to halt Boston exam school admission decisions

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by a group of Asian American and white Boston parents to halt the admission process to the city’s exam schools, clearing the way for the school system to notify applicants about their acceptances.

The court noted that granting the emergency injunction would threaten to injure other interested parties in the case, even as the court weighs the legality of a temporary admissions plan that the school system enacted last fall.

“Enjoining defendants from making Exam School admissions decisions based on the Plan at this juncture would unsettle important expectations and the plans of thousands of families awaiting those decisions,” the court said in its ruling. “The public interest is best served by permitting defendants to finalize and communicate admissions decisions based on the Plan, not by entering plaintiff’s proposed injunction and throwing the Exam School admissions process into chaos.”