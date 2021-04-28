Federal Appeals Court denies request to halt Boston exam school admission decisions

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by a group of Asian American and white Boston parents to halt the admission process to the city’s exam schools, clearing the way for the school system to notify applicants about their acceptances.
The court noted that granting the emergency injunction would threaten to injure other interested parties in the case, even as the court weighs the legality of a temporary admissions plan that the school system enacted last fall.
“Enjoining defendants from making Exam School admissions decisions based on the Plan at this juncture would unsettle important expectations and the plans of thousands of families awaiting those decisions,” the court said in its ruling. “The public interest is best served by permitting defendants to finalize and communicate admissions decisions based on the Plan, not by entering plaintiff’s proposed injunction and throwing the Exam School admissions process into chaos.”
The Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. filed for the emergency injunction earlier this month as the group is appealing a lower court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the temporary admission plan. The group contends the school system wrongfully tried to boost the enrollment of Latino and Black students by allocating most seats by students’ ZIP codes, giving a higher priority to areas of the city with lower family median incomes.
School officials told the appeals court earlier this month admission decisions must be sent out no later than Friday.
William Hurd, the attorney for the parents group, said he will be conferring with his clients about their options.
“We are obviously disappointed by the decision,” he said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
