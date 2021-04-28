Former nanny from Roxbury arraigned on child pornography charges

Lak was active on sittercity.com, a web-based marketplace for nannies and sitters, for several years, the statement said. The company could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Stephanie Lak, 36, is charged with the possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Roxbury woman who worked as a nanny and allegedly used a babysitting website to produce child pornography was arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, officials said.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children contacted Boston police in March with information that eight images of child sex abuse were being trafficked over a Roxbury IP address, the statement said. The center received a tip from MediaLab/Kik that a user uploaded and shared files believed to be child sexual abuse material.

Boston police and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at Lak’s residence on April 15 and seized a laptop and three smart phones, the statement said.

Lak was interviewed on April 27 and admitted to receiving and sending about 100 files of child sexual abuse material and discussing the abuse of children with other social media users, the statement said.

Investigators also discovered communications in which Lak identified herself as a nanny and encouraged a caregiver from Minnesota to harm children and volunteered to help him do so, the statement said.

“There is no bigger betrayal than people tasked with teaching, protecting, or caring for children sexually exploiting and violating them,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement.

Bail was set at $5,000 with conditions including staying away from children under the age of 18 and no employment involving childcare, the statement said.

Any parents or guardians whose children have been in contact with Lak and may be a potential victim are encouraged to contact investigators at Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov, the statement said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the statement said.





