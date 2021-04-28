Looks like we’ll be getting back to face to face. It’s going to be weird

Almost. Normal is a relative term these days, of course. Though we’re headed in the right direction thanks to those gorgeous vaccines, Massachusetts is still putting up case numbers that would have gobsmacked us pre-pandemic. We’ve grown numb to the grim daily tallies, but 825 people tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, bringing our total infections to over 642,000. And four more people died from the virus. That’s four more chasms in the lives of grieving friends and families, each of those losses as painful as the more than 17,000 that preceded it.

Official word came down this week that we can now get about without masks outdoors, mostly. That feels big. More than 13 months after COVID began visiting its miseries upon us, it seems like we’re at a threshold moment. You can almost imagine normal again.

It’s amazing what we’ve grown accustomed to over the last year, how comfortable — or resigned — we are in our constricted circles. Caution has become a reflex for many of us. The idea of hugging somebody outside your family is both delightful to ponder and slightly panic-making, given our conditioning. Karaoke, packed buses, shaking hands with strangers? What were we thinking?

But the luckiest among us are going to start seeing a lot more of each other pretty soon, starting with our faces. Which will take a little getting used to for some.

This isn’t one of those counterintuitive lamentations on the end of pandemic restrictions. Though I will admit masks have their advantages. Being incognito really takes the pressure off, makeup-and-personal-grooming-wise. And if you’re an introvert, there’s less uncomfortable chit-chat at the supermarket if acquaintances don’t recognize you. On the downside, strangers can’t see if you’re smiling. On the upside, random strangers can’t tell you to smile.

Even so, like most people, I’m sick of the stinking things, and will be happy to be free of them. Not least because ending mask mandates will also — one hopes — mean ending the destructive and batty rhetoric surrounding them.

Who would have thought a little slip of fabric could mean so much? To hear certain conservative pontificators tell it, masks are un-American assaults on our liberty. With rhetoric that literally cost lives, they turned this simple precaution into a wedge that further divided the nation in its darkest moments.

And Trumpworld’s denizens are still doing it. White-supremacist-adjacent Fox personality Tucker Carlson was at it again a couple of nights ago. He declared those who wear masks outdoors “zealots and neurotics,” and urged his viewers to confront mask-wearers and urge them to remove the face-coverings. He called requiring kids to wear masks “child abuse,” and urged his lemmings to call the police or child protection authorities to put a stop to it.

It’s deeply unhealthy. And dangerous, given the potential for some zealot to take Carlson and other cynical pot-stirrers at their word.

Masks have been a testament to caring, and community: They protect not just the wearer from illness, but others, too. Though medical advice was muddled at the start of the outbreak, before we fully understood the virus, we now know that masks have been a super effective way of controlling transmission.

It makes sense to keep using them when we need to, and to make sure those who need them are comfortable doing so. There will, after all, be further COVID outbreaks, not to mention flu seasons. Wearing them should be common sense, and utterly unremarkable.

But, like so many lessons the pandemic should have taught us — who can forget the fleeting grocery-clerks-are-American-heroes phase? — masking will probably be relegated to the recesses of our cultural junk drawers when this is all over.

I won’t be giving up mine, though. Not entirely. There will come a day when I will once again press myself into a packed Blue Line carriage, or fold myself into the middle seat on a full flight. But I will not be coughed upon unprotected.

What a weird and glorious time that will be. You won’t be able to see it beneath my mask, but I’ll be smiling.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.