Hanover selectmen back away from proposal to make town clerk an appointed position

The subject was due to come up again at this year’s May 3 Town Meeting as the Board of Selectmen voted at its April 5 meeting to put it on the warrant. But the board backed away from that decision on April 26 after current Town Clerk Catherine Harder-Bernier accused the board of acting illegally.

Hanover’s Annual Town Meeting won’t be asked after all to consider changing the town clerk position from an elected job to an appointed one — a perennial topic in this town of almost 15,000.

Harder-Bernier — who was elected to her first three-year term in 2013 and reelected in 2016 and 2019 — filed a complaint with the attorney general, alleging that the board violated the Open Meeting Law by failing to notify her or the public that the “highly controversial” matter would be discussed.

“Some in town believe this open meeting law violation was intentional and part of an on-going hostile environment in Hanover town government,” she wrote in the complaint. “While I will not weigh in on that perspective here, I will state that the lack of professional courtesy and transparency in our government over even just this one issue is not acceptable. We should treat our neighbors and public servants with more respect than this.”

In response, the selectmen voted to ask Town Meeting to refer the measure back to the board for further study.

“I am pleased to see that we are unwinding this,” Selectman John Barry, who is not running for reelection in the May 8 local election, said after the vote. “It’s always prudent,” he said, to “give all kinds of notice so people can weigh in” when the board considers anything related to how the town operates.

Changing the town clerk’s job from elected to appointed would need approval of both Town Meeting and a townwide vote on a ballot question, according to Town Manager Joseph Colangelo.

According to Harder-Bernier, Hanover defeated efforts to make the town clerk an appointed position in 2011, 2014, and 2018.

Selectmen refused to answer questions at their meeting about why they had wanted the change brought up again. Chairman David Delaney said people “reached out” to him, but said it “seems prudent not to discuss it now.”

The issue reemerged following a scathing report by a former Marlborough city clerk who worked as a temporary assistant clerk in Hanover last fall. Immediately after leaving the position in November, she performed an “assessment and efficiency study” of the Hanover town clerk’s office at the request of the town’s former finance director.

Harder-Bernier dismissed the report as “substandard” and “unprofessional,” reflecting “bias throughout” with a “sarcastic, mocking, and disrespectful” tone.

She said the town clerk position, which has a salary of $73,880, should remain elected to preserve its independence and “so that there are checks and balances in our town government, especially in the administration of elections.”

Nancy Talbot, president of the Massachusetts Association of Town Clerks and Ware’s town clerk — where she was elected twice before becoming appointed in 2007 — said there is a trend toward appointed town clerks, with requirements for either a bachelor’s degree or experience in the job.

Talbot said her organization has not taken a position on the matter: Those in favor of making the position appointed often argue that it improves efficiency; those in favor of election say it’s part of New England tradition and important to have an official in Town Hall who is independent of the select board.

“We are accountable to all the laws of Massachusetts, and must uphold them, whether appointed or elected,” Talbot said.

“This is not a job that should be taken lightly,” she added. “A clerk in Massachusetts is the record keeper in their community, whether it is in preservation of records, creating a birth, marriage, or death record, and keeping town meeting and election records.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com