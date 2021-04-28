Historic headstones, moving to music, and an outdoor business boost

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host a virtual talk with the New England Historic Genealogical Society about old headstones and what they say about the people buried under them. David Allen Lambert, the society’s chief genealogist, will host the free talk, titled “Raising the Dead: Finding Clues to Ancestors from Headstones,” on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is required at danverslibrary.org/calendar .

Northern Essex Community College’s White Fund Lecture Series will host a virtual presentation titled “The Ethics of Anti-Racism” on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. The free lecture will be given by Eddie S. Glaude Jr., chair of the African American Studies Department at Princeton University. Glaude’s work calls on audiences to critique different manifestations of racism and to think carefully and systematically about racial issues. Northen Essex has campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence. Advance registration for the lecture is required by e-mailing agarcia@necc.mass.edu .

WEST

Gore Place in Waltham will offer guests a chance to get their closeups on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. The historic site will offer 30-minute sessions with photographer Eric Workman for $300, including a $50 session fee and a $250 tax-deductible donation to Gore Place. In case of inclement weather, the event will continue with Workman taking portraits indoors instead of on the grounds. Preregistration is required at goreplace.org.

The Discovery Museum in Acton will host a free online music and movement lesson for children with local music educator Miss Bernadette on May 7 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Attendance is free but requires advance registration at bit.ly/MusicMoveMay2021.

SOUTH

North Easton Savings Bank donated $1,000 to the Easton Outside Movement, a partnership between the town and the private sector to support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The #EastonOutside campaign encourages people to enjoy Easton’s outdoor spaces, restaurants, and shops. “We are always looking for new ways to support and promote our local business partners,” said Rich Spencer, the bank’s president and CEO. “This initiative is one close to our hearts and we feel privileged to be a part of it.”

