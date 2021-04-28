Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

A man riding a motorcycle was fatally injured early Wednesday in a crash with a minivan on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, State Police said.
The crash took place around 1:12 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, north of the Exit 38 interchange. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.