Man shot during overnight home invasion in Dudley

The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He is expected to recover, police said.

At approximately midnight Wednesday, Dudley police and firefighters responded to 12 Green St. and found the 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police wrote on Facebook .

Police in the town of Dudley are looking for as many as three suspects who forced their way into a home and shot a man in the middle of the night.

Dudley Police Chief Steve Wojnar said there may have been one, two, or possibly three suspects involved. Initial reports indicate they forced their way into the first-floor apartment, confronted the victim, and then fled from the scene on foot. A woman and two children who were at the home were not injured during the incident, he said.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made and the suspect or suspects remained at large, he said.

Wojnar urged anyone with information or video footage to come forward as the investigation continues.

“We’re looking for any assistance from the public,” he said in a telephone interview. “If anyone saw or heard anything around midnight last night, please contact us.”

Wojnar said investigators received “varied reports” regarding the number of suspects, and the victim was still in the hospital.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police, Webster police and Oxford police have assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information or possible video evidence is asked to contact the Dudley Police Department at 508-943-4411.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.