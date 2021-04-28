Most Mass. middle schools reopen fully for in-person instruction on Wednesday

“Being in the classroom is the optimal place for our students to be,” Governor Charlie Baker said during a press conference at the State House on Tuesday. “We believe it’s critical to get all of our kids back with their teachers and their peers to learn and socialize — and to have a chance, in this very long and difficult year, to be a kid.”

Most elementary schools reopened earlier this month. State education officials announced Tuesday that all public high schools statewide must offer five-day-a-week in-person instruction by May 17.

Almost all public middle schools in Massachusetts will offer full-time, in-person instruction on Wednesday, marking an important next step in the state’s effort to fully reopen all public schools this spring.

Nineteen school districts, or about 6 percent of districts with middle school-aged students, received state waivers to reopen fully at a later date; by May 10, all middle schools will be back fully in person.

Of about 400 schools districts statewide, 146 already have students in all grades fully in-person, according to the state. Families can still choose to keep students learning from home through the end of of the academic year.

In Boston, more than 23,000 students in preschool through eighth grade returned to fully in-person learning on Monday, the first day Boston public schools had been open full-time since March 2020.

Parents across the state are celebrating the state’s moves to require full-time, in-person learning opportunities, said Keri Rodrigues, founder of Massachusetts Parents United, a parents advocacy group that lobbied the state to reopen schools.

Many students badly need to be in classrooms to give them structure, enhance their learning, and improve their mental health, she said.

“This is a moment of joy for a lot of parents and families,” Rodrigues said. ”You see the sparkle return in your kid, even in the couple of hours after returning back from that first day of school. Even though it’s weird and life is not normal, it’s a step towards normal.”

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.