New Bedford police sergeant dies from COVID-19

Throughout his career, he served in patrol, narcotics, criminal investigations, and firearms, according to the post.

Mike Cassidy joined the department in 1994 after serving as a US Marine during Operation Desert Storm, the department said in a Facebook post.

He received the New Bedford Life Saving Award in 2006 and 2018, the post said. He received other commemorations for both his military and police service from the city, Commonwealth, and US Congress.

“This is a tremendous loss to our department and to the City of New Bedford as we all know Sgt. Cassidy was a proud Officer who served the people of this city with his whole heart,” Acting Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in the statement. “Sgt. Cassidy loved being a Police Officer and went above and beyond to impact the lives of others in a positive way.”

Advertisement

The police department asked people to take a moment to remember Cassidy and to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers. Arrangements will be announced at a later date, the post said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.