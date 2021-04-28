You can own a home on a private island in R.I. for $399,900

With just under a half-acre of land, the only house on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay has hit the market for an asking price of $399,900. One catch: it’s a cash-only purchase.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — Want to social distance— permanently? Ever wanted to see what “off-the-grid” felt like, without fully committing? Now you have a chance to own your own private island in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and for a reasonable price.

This secluded, seasonal cottage — with an appropriate address of 0 Patience Way — is off the electrical grid and has approximately 600 square feet of living area, which includes two bedrooms, a half bath, a kitchenette, and a screened-in “picturesque front porch,” according to the listing by the Rhode Island Real Estate Service.

A single solar panel will provide some electrical services, according to the listing.

“Perfect for comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential [and] more,” read the listing.

The island itself, which is officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile, making it the fourth largest island in Narragansett Bay.

The listing said the property has been “lovingly cared for by the same family since it was built.”

According to town records, the house was built in 1972.

