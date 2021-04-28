CDC says there’s now real-world proof that vaccines cut hospitalizations for older people

Fully vaccinated people 65 years and older were 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated. People 65 and older who only got one shot of the two-shot vaccines were 64 percent less likely, the CDC said.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new assessment.

They thought vaccinations would work. Now there’s real-world evidence that they do.

Didn’t we know that already? Sort of.

The new study confirms the findings of clinical trials done before the vaccines were authorized.

The CDC said it was the “first real-world findings in the United States” confirming the clinical trial data that showed the vaccines prevented severe COVID-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said in a statement, “These findings are encouraging and welcome news for the two-thirds of people aged 65 and up who are already fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable. The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm health care systems – leaving hospital staff, beds, and services available for people who need them for other medical conditions.”

An important caveat for those who have just gotten their shots: The CDC noted that the new study also confirmed that people don’t get any protection until two weeks after their first shot.

“Vaccination provided no protection to people who had received their first dose fewer than two weeks earlier. It takes two weeks for the body to form an immune response after vaccination,” the CDC said in a statement.

The assessment looked at hospitalizations in two US hospital networks covering 24 hospitals in 14 states, the CDC said. More assessments are planned. The assessment did not look at the third vaccine currently authorized in the United States, from Johnson & Johnson.

The CDC noted that early reports from Israel had documented the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, while the CDC study looked at both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Everyone age 16 and older in the United States is now eligible to get the vaccine.

