fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Doug Emhoff asked people why they got their shots. Thousands replied.

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated April 28, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on March 16, 2021, in Denver.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on March 16, 2021, in Denver.Jacquelyn Martin

A tweet by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, asking why people got vaccinated has drawn thousands of replies, ranging from clever, even silly, retorts to stories of illness and loss from the virus.

Emhoff tweeted Tuesday afternoon from his @SecondGentleman account, which has 1.5 million followers, “What motivated you to get vaccinated?” As of Wednesday morning, he had gotten more than 13,000 quote tweet replies, more than 1,800 retweets, and more than 25,000 likes.

Emhoff’s Twitter call for people to share their stories of why they got vaccinated comes as the nation faces a major challenge with vaccine hesitancy.

Advertisement

Here’s a small sample of the responses.

On the lighter side, one wit tweeted dryly, “I would have to say number one would be the pandemic.” Another began with, “I just really love needles” before getting serious.

Some matter-of-factly listed their reasons.

Other responses were darker, describing how the pandemic had affected people and their loved ones.

Some cited the loss of relatives to the deadly virus.

Others lamented the joys the pandemic had cheated them out of and said they looked forward, now they had been vaccinated, to returning to a normal life.




Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.