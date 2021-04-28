Doug Emhoff asked people why they got their shots. Thousands replied.

A tweet by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, asking why people got vaccinated has drawn thousands of replies, ranging from clever, even silly, retorts to stories of illness and loss from the virus.
Emhoff tweeted Tuesday afternoon from his @SecondGentleman account, which has 1.5 million followers, “What motivated you to get vaccinated?” As of Wednesday morning, he had gotten more than 13,000 quote tweet replies, more than 1,800 retweets, and more than 25,000 likes.
Emhoff’s Twitter call for people to share their stories of why they got vaccinated comes as the nation faces a major challenge with vaccine hesitancy.
What motivated you to get vaccinated?— Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) April 27, 2021
Here’s a small sample of the responses.
On the lighter side, one wit tweeted dryly, “I would have to say number one would be the pandemic.” Another began with, “I just really love needles” before getting serious.
i would have to say number one would be the pandemic— roman (@Papa_Roman) April 27, 2021
I just really love needles.— Jessamyn! MLib. (@jessamyn) April 28, 2021
Seriously though, as soon as there was a pandemic I was ready for the vaccine. Having a nice community hospital across the street where I could get an appointment just made it easier.
Some matter-of-factly listed their reasons.
My family, my friends, my coworkers, and my fellow Americans.— Wade F⚾️rrester (@CardinalHistory) April 28, 2021
I realize that by doing my part it not only can help myself get through this, it can help us all get through it.#GetVaccinated
Other responses were darker, describing how the pandemic had affected people and their loved ones.
Some cited the loss of relatives to the deadly virus.
In addition to all the positive motivations that others have mentioned, I have lost three family members to covid and my own preexisting conditions put me at very high risk for a bad outcome. I would really rather avoid this or worse: https://t.co/qnclccEeAI— Larissa Morgan🦋 (@Larissa84403556) April 27, 2021
The death of my wife's aunt and the survival of myself, wife, daughter and granddaughter. Just got my 2nd shot this morning!! pic.twitter.com/qNijW2OMzd— ChefSnackz (@GBS_Designs) April 27, 2021
Others lamented the joys the pandemic had cheated them out of and said they looked forward, now they had been vaccinated, to returning to a normal life.
Being able to hug my grandmother on her 100th birthday - and I did! pic.twitter.com/BmT5cJ5BAw— Gabrielle Pinzon MD, MHCDS, 200RYT (@GabriellePerre4) April 27, 2021
I want the virus to go away. I want to get a normal life back. I want to see my family, friends, and coworkers. I want to go to concerts, bars, and sporting events. I don’t want to worry about getting seriously ill. I don’t want to worry about getting someone else seriously ill. pic.twitter.com/6EWIIyw4BA— Gina (@Peril_in_Pink) April 27, 2021
