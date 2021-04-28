Doug Emhoff asked people why they got their shots. Thousands replied.

A tweet by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, asking why people got vaccinated has drawn thousands of replies, ranging from clever, even silly, retorts to stories of illness and loss from the virus.

Emhoff tweeted Tuesday afternoon from his @SecondGentleman account, which has 1.5 million followers, “What motivated you to get vaccinated?” As of Wednesday morning, he had gotten more than 13,000 quote tweet replies, more than 1,800 retweets, and more than 25,000 likes.

Emhoff’s Twitter call for people to share their stories of why they got vaccinated comes as the nation faces a major challenge with vaccine hesitancy.