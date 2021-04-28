Federal investigators search Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office

The execution of search warrants is an extraordinary action for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president and former US attorney in New York. It was a major development in the long-running investigation into Giuliani and a remarkable moment in his long arc as a public figure.

The investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched his Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office at about 6 a.m., two of the people said.

NEW YORK — Federal investigators in Manhattan executed search warrants early Wednesday at the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who became former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, stepping up a criminal investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, three people with knowledge of the investigation said.

As mayor, Giuliani won national recognition for steering New York through the dark days after the Sept. 11 attacks, and earlier in his career, he led the same US attorney’s office in Manhattan that is investigating him now, earning a reputation as a hard-charging prosecutor who took on organized crime and corrupt politicians.

In recent years, however, his image has been sullied by his effort to help Trump dig up dirt in Ukraine on President Biden’s son and Trump’s repeated attempts in court to overturn the results of the 2020 election with baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert J. Costello, called the searches unnecessary because his client had offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president.

“What they did today was legal thuggery,” Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City, and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”

FBI agents on Wednesday morning also executed a search warrant at the Washington-area home of Victoria Toensing, a lawyer close to Giuliani who had dealings with several Ukrainians involved in seeking negative information on the Bidens, according to people with knowledge of that warrant, which sought her phone.

Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official, has also represented Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch under indictment in the United States whose help Giuliani sought.

The federal authorities have largely focused on whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the time were helping Giuliani search for damaging information on Trump’s political rivals, including Joe Biden, who was then a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI had sought for months to secure search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and electronic devices.

Under Trump, senior political appointees in the Justice Department repeatedly sought to block such a warrant, The New York Times reported, slowing the investigation as it was gaining momentum last year. After Merrick Garland was confirmed as Biden’s attorney general, the Justice Department lifted its objection to the search.

While the warrants are not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Giuliani, their execution shows that the investigation has entered an aggressive new phase. To obtain a search warrant, investigators must persuade a judge they have sufficient reason to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of the crime.

Spokesmen for the FBI and the US attorney’s office declined to comment.

The investigation of Giuliani grew out of a case against two Soviet-born men who aided his mission in Ukraine to unearth damaging information about Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of an energy company there. Prosecutors charged the men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, with unrelated crimes in 2019, and a trial is scheduled for October.

While investigating Giuliani, prosecutors have examined, among other things, his potential business dealings in Ukraine and his role in pushing the Trump administration to oust the American ambassador to the country, a subject of testimony at Trump’s first impeachment trial.

As he was pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens, Giuliani became fixated on removing the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, whom he saw as an obstacle to his efforts. At the urging of Giuliani and other Republicans, Trump ultimately ousted Yovanovitch.

As part of the investigation into Giuliani, the prosecutors have explored whether he was working not only for Trump but also for Ukrainian officials or businesses who wanted the ambassador to be dismissed for their own reasons, according to people briefed on the matter.

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, it is a federal crime to try to influence or lobby the US government at the request or direction of a foreign official without disclosing it to the Justice Department.

The prosecutors have scrutinized Giuliani’s dealings with Yuriy Lutsenko, one of the officials who helped Giuliani and his associates in their efforts to tar Biden while also urging them to work to get the ambassador removed.

Among other things, the prosecutors have examined discussions Giuliani had about taking on hundreds of thousands of dollars in apparently unrelated consulting business from Lutsenko, which resulted in a draft retainer agreement that was never executed.

Giuliani has said he turned down the deal, which would have involved helping the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas.

As the investigation heated up last summer, prosecutors and FBI agents in Manhattan were preparing to seek search warrants for Giuliani’s records related to efforts to remove the ambassador, but they first had to notify Justice Department officials in Washington, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Federal prosecutors must consult Justice Department officials in Washington about search warrants involving lawyers because of concerns that they might obtain confidential communications with clients. The proposed warrants for Giuliani were particularly sensitive because Trump was his most prominent client.