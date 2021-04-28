Trump says he’d announce on run after ‘22 election

“I am giving it the most serious consideration as you can imagine and based on every poll that I’m seeing and everything else,” Trump said. “I think probably the most appropriate time would be right after the ’22 election. That’s my opinion. I could do it sooner, but I think right after the election would be good, especially if you have a good election.”

The former president told conservative radio host Dan Bongino that he was considering another White House run because of his continued popularity with GOP lawmakers and voters.

Former president Donald Trump said Wednesday that the “most appropriate” time for him to announce his future presidential plans would be after the 2022 midterm election.

While Democrats are in control of the House, they hold a razor-thin majority and history suggests that the GOP has a strong shot at reclaiming the House majority. Although Trump suggested that if his party does well next year, he might enter the race soon after the results are known, he also implied that he might seek a return to the White House even if Republicans do poorly.

“Now I’m not sure, if you didn’t have a good election, I’m not sure that that wouldn’t be good also, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.

The one-term president also repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election and believed that he could win the support of most Americans again. Trump lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College in 2020.

He also assailed the Supreme Court for declining to consider election lawsuits brought by Trump supporters that had been uniformly rejected by lower courts. Three of the justices on the court are Trump nominees.

“They really didn’t come through in the election, all they had to do is, on the election, they had to hear the case and they didn’t come through in the election, and not even close to coming through. It was a disgrace what they did, they punted, you know, they said we don’t want to hear it,” he said.

WASHINGTON POST

Power confirmed to lead USAID

The Senate on Wednesday voted 68 to 26 to confirm Samantha Power to lead the US Agency for International Development, adding another veteran of the Obama administration to the upper ranks of the Biden administration.

Power, 50, served as US ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama from 2013 to early 2017, becoming the youngest person to hold that position. She previously worked in the National Security Council during Obama’s tenure in the White House. She also worked for Obama while he was a US senator and during his 2008 presidential campaign.

The agency Power will now oversee administers roughly $6 billion in humanitarian aid to disaster-ridden nations while seeking to counter state corruption and foster democracy and human rights. Its mission is expected to be far more central to Biden’s foreign policy than it was to that of former president Donald Trump.

Power rose to prominence as a journalist, human rights activist, and scholar of genocide prevention. During her confirmation hearing in March, she told senators that she first became familiar with USAID as a reporter in war-torn Bosnia.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden cites threats to democracy

President Biden framed the challenges that the country faces as existential threats to the survival of democracy, invoking the United States’ growing competition with China for global power.

Biden, speaking with a group of television anchors at the White House on Wednesday, said Chinese President Xi Jinping is betting that autocracy will prevail over democracy.

“They’re going to write about this point in history,” Biden said, according to tweets from CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “Not about any of us in here, but about whether or not democracy can function in the 21st century.” He added: “You know, things are moving so damn rapidly. Things are changing so rapidly in the world, in science and technology and a whole range of other issues, that — the question is: In a democracy that’s such a genius as ours, can you get consensus in the time frame that can compete with autocracy?”

As is tradition, Biden met off the record with a group of television anchors ahead of his speech to a joint session of Congress. But the president decided to move some of his comments on the record, which Tapper shared on Twitter.

In discussing the stimulus package he pushed through Congress without Republican support, Biden said he moved ahead because of the scale of the health and economic crises wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody talks about, can I do anything bipartisan?” He said, “Well, I got to figure out if there’s a party to deal with. We need a Republican Party. … We need another party, whatever you call it, that’s unified — not completely splintered and fearful of one another.”

The president also reflected on his first 100 days in office and the goals he set out to achieve: “Ease the pain, save lives, put people in a position where they have reason to believe that they could actually get back and earn a living and provide for their families,” he said.

WASHINGTON POST

GOP criticizes group backing judicial nominees

Republicans used the Senate hearing for President Biden’s first slate of judicial picks to criticize a liberal interest group backing the administration’s nominees.

Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, questioned the independence of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, who has the support of the group Demand Justice. He tried to connect one of Jackson’s rulings against the Trump administration with the addition of her name to Demand Justice’s shortlist of recommended Supreme Court nominees.

Tillis played a video clip of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow announcing Jackson’s decision requiring former Trump counsel Donald McGahn to respond to a subpoena from House Democrats. In the recording, Maddow described the ruling as written with a “broader audience in mind.”

Jackson defended her independence, telling the Judiciary Committee, “I know very well what my obligations are, what my duties are, not to rule with partisan advantage in mind, not to tailor or craft my decisions in order to try to gain influence or do anything of the sort. I have no control over what outside groups say about my rulings. I have no control over what reporters say about my rulings.”

She added that, in general, her more than 550 opinions in eight years on the US District Court in Washington were intentionally written for the public, the appeals court, and the parties in the case.

“I have always been an independent judge, and I believe that that is one of the reasons why the president has honored me with this nomination,” she said.

Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, rejected the idea that outside groups had influenced Biden’s judicial picks. The senator contrasted Biden’s approach to the Trump administration’s reliance on nominees recommended by the conservative Federalist Society.

WASHINGTON POST