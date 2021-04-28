Spread of HIV in Boston cries out for systemic response

Re “Officials struggle with HIV cases in Boston” (Metro, April 21): While Boston is certainly not unique in its HIV outbreak among unsheltered people who use drugs, it is exceptional for its public health and medical infrastructure and recent willingness to try bold new strategies, such as providing housing to those who are actively using drugs and living with HIV (as the state recently announced ). While this is a critical step in the right direction, much more is needed to end our epidemic of drug-related harm — harm that includes not only HIV and other infections but also fatal overdoses, which are at an all-time high.

It is time for Boston to be a true leader in its response to these overlapping public health crises and finally open a safe consumption space. We can no longer ignore the science or leave effective (and cost-saving) interventions untried.

Dr. Jennifer K. Brody

Director, HIV services

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Boston





We know what works — what we need is the will from elected leaders

“It’s continuing. It’s not like this is new,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the state health department’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, of the rise in HIV cases. “The fact is, it’s really hard to control.” Actually, that’s not true. We know what works. Housing, income support, and a safe space to consume drugs would squash this epidemic. Let’s hope that the Biden administration follows the science and allows the opening of safe consumption spaces nationwide for people who use drugs, and that in the meantime, Governor Baker drops his opposition to these sites for Massachusetts.

Dr. Mark Eisenberg

Brookline

The writer is a primary care physician at MGH-Charlestown Health Care Center with specialties in addiction and infectious diseases.