fb-pixel Skip to main content

Brockton to name street in honor of the late Marvin Hagler

Updated April 28, 2021, 53 minutes ago
A sign outside of Brockton High School honored Marvin Hagler last month after the news of the former boxer's death.
A sign outside of Brockton High School honored Marvin Hagler last month after the news of the former boxer's death.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

BROCKTON (AP) — Middleweight boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler is being celebrated in his Massachusetts hometown with a street named in his honor.

The Brockton City Council on Monday approved a proposal by two councilors to name a currently under-construction street Marvin Hagler Drive, The Enterprise reported Wednesday.

Hagler, who died in March at age 66, finished his professional career with a 62-3-2 record with 52 knockouts.

The street will intersect Petronelli Way, the site of the gym where Hagler was trained and managed by the Petronelli brothers, Goody and Pat.

Related: Marvin Hagler’s legendary career was truly marvelous, indeed

“Growing up as a kid in Brockton, Marvin Hagler was a legend,” said Councilor Jeffrey Thompson, who made the proposal to name the street. “I never had the pleasure to meet the champ, but I watched his legendary fights and spoke to people who knew him. The lesson that I took was that Marvin Hagler had an obsession with sharing his boxing talent and his determination with the world. He literally got punched in the face and kept moving forward.”

Advertisement

Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s. Some relatives still live in the city south of Boston.

Boston Globe video