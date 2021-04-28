Brockton to name street in honor of the late Marvin Hagler

BROCKTON (AP) — Middleweight boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler is being celebrated in his Massachusetts hometown with a street named in his honor.

The Brockton City Council on Monday approved a proposal by two councilors to name a currently under-construction street Marvin Hagler Drive, The Enterprise reported Wednesday.

Hagler, who died in March at age 66, finished his professional career with a 62-3-2 record with 52 knockouts.