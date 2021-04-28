Celtics’ Marcus Smart suspended one game for threatening language

“I’m not completely aware of what happened that led to the suspension,” Stevens said. “I did hear there were words exchanged after the game, but I did not obviously know that that was coming. Specifically, I thought once we got past a certain time this afternoon I figured it would be something else. But yeah, I just found out.”

Smart received a technical foul with 7:48 left in the fourth quarter, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday that there was a verbal altercation between Smart and an official after the game. Stevens said he received word of the suspension about two hours before tipoff on Wednesday and was a bit blindsided by the timing.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart received a one-game suspension for directing threatening language toward a game official in Boston’s 119-115 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s game against the Hornets.

Stevens said he spoke to Smart about the incident on Wednesday morning. Smart made just 4 of 17 shots and had 14 points in the loss. His absence left the Celtics considerably shorthanded in the backcourt, with guard Kemba Walker sidelined for the second game in a row due to a side strain.

Wanamaker a steady force

The Hornets have been treading water a bit over the past month while playing without three of their top five scorers. With Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk all sidelined with injuries, former Celtics point guard Brad Wanamaker has stepped into a larger role and helped steady Charlotte.

“He’s done a really good job getting to the paint,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “We’ve lost three guys that have that ability to get to the paint, obviously, in Gordon, Monk and Melo. I think Brad’s given us that paint threat, someone that can finish at the rim. He’s been better than I expected getting downhill, so he deserves credit there. He’s a steady force, too. He picks things up quickly. He’s been in this league, he’s been around, he’s been a professional for a number of years.”

Wanamaker played professionally in Europe before spending the past two seasons with the Celtics. He signed with the Warriors last offseason but was traded to Charlotte on March 25. In 15 games with the Hornets he is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists.

“I feel his steadiness on the floor, but also his ability to get to the rim and make plays there as well,” Borrego said. “And he’s strong enough that within our defensive scheme he can hold his own. He’s got some force down there and you can’t just move him off the block. So he’s been a good addition on both sides of the ball.”

Pritchard stepping up

With Smart and Walker both out, rookie Payton Pritchard was in line for a significant workload on Wednesday. Pritchard scored a career-high 28 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder, mixing deep 3-pointers with determined drives to the rim.

Pritchard said that when he is on the court, he wants to push the ball as much as possible.

“I definitely want to play fast,” he said. “I think it’s just a mindset. It’s something we’re going to keep working on and continue to do, because I think we’re very capable of playing that way. But our focus really needs to just be on the defensive end and becoming a defensive-minded team and really locking in and getting stops.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.