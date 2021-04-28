Game 25: Red Sox at Mets lineups and notes

After taking the opener, 2-1 , the Red Sox look to complete a two-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field Wednesday night. But they will be facing Jacob deGrom, who has been lights out this season . The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta.

RED SOX (15-9): K. Hernández CF, Verdugo RF, Martinez LF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Vázquez C, Gonzalez 2B, Dalbec 1B, Pivetta P.

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.48 ERA)

METS (9-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 0.31 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. deGrom: Arroyo 0-3, Bogaerts 0-3, Cordero 1-3, Devers 2-6, Gonzalez 0-1, Hernández 0-3, Martinez 2-6, Renfroe 3-9, Verdugo 0-6, Vázquez 1-5.

Mets vs. Pivetta: Almora Jr. 2-5, Alonso 2-5, Conforto 2-9, Davis 2-2, McCann 0-1, McNeil 4-8, Nido 2-6, Nimmo 0-6, Peraza 4-8, Pillar 2-8, Smith 4-9, Villar 1-4.

Stat of the day: deGrom is the third pitcher to strike out at least 14 batters in three straight starts, following in the footsteps of Pedro Martinez (1999) and Gerrit Cole (2019).

Notes: J.D. Martinez leads the majors in extra base hits (17) and total bases (61) and is tied for the lead in RBI (21) and doubles (10). He is also tied for the American League lead in home runs (7) … Pivetta is 3-2 with a 6.08 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) vs. the Mets. He is coming off a solid outing vs. Seattle on Thursday, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out four in six innings … deGrom will look to become the first pitcher in history to strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner has allowed four runs — just one earned — this season while striking out 50 batters, the most a pitcher has whiffed in his first four starts of a season.

