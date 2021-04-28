Jaylen Brown was a good as his words with 38 points to lift the Celtics past the Hornets and other observations

But they certainly needed something to feel good about again, and they needed to take a step toward staying out of the play-in tournament. And they did both of those things on Wednesday, as they surged to a 20-point lead and then held off a couple of Hornets rallies before snapping a three-game losing streak with a 120-111 victory.

It would be a mistake, at this point in the season, to declare that the Celtics have found their way thanks to one win. They have followed too many good moments with stumbles for that.

Jaylen Brown had 38 points and Jayson Tatum added 35 to lead the Celtics. Rookie Aaron Nesmith provided a major spark off the bench with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals. Kemba Walker was sidelined because of a side strain and Marcus Smart received a one-game suspension for having a verbal altercation with an official in Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder.

Devonte’ Graham scored 25 points to lead the Hornets, who are still missing three of their top five scorers. But that was the case Sunday, too, when they beat the Celtics at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

▪ Celtics coach Brad Stevens shook up his rotation a bit. Semi Ojeleye, Romeo Langford and Jabari Parker sat out, and Grant Williams played less than a minute. Nesmith got an extended opportunity. He tends to be out of control sometimes and is foul prone, but he certainly gave Boston a boost with his energy, which might have been what Stevens was seeking. He had a big fourth quarter that included a pair of blocks, a key 3-pointer after Charlotte pulled within 3 points, and a steal that broke up a fast-break attempt. He was everywhere.

▪ After Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder Brown called out the Celtics for not having any real sense of urgency. The season is nearing its end, he said, and the team needed to show its passion and fight. The words would have run hollow if Brown had started Wednesday’s game listlessly, but he did not. He received a bit of good fortune when his first shot, a 3-pointer, caromed in off the backboard. That was his only moment in the first quarter that involved any luck. He appeared engaged and determined as he sliced through Charlotte’s defense and converted tough baskets inside, and his confidence beyond the arc swelled, too. The All-Star drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the final 46 seconds, giving him 20 first-quarter points on 8-for-11 shooting. He outscored the Hornets by himself, 20-19, and set the tone for the night, and Boston needed it.

Advertisement

Brown was scoreless in the second quarter, but he played just 5 minutes, 22 seconds.

▪ With Walker and Smart out, two-way contract player Tremont Waters started at point guard for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 28 points when he started on Tuesday, but Boston’s starting group had more offensive firepower with Tatum back, so Stevens may have been looking for more of a sparkplug. Also, Robert Williams returned after missing two weeks with a knee injury, and he and Pritchard have played well together. Williams came off the bench with his playing time a bit limited on Wednesday, so he and Pritchard could help anchor the second unit. Waters, meanwhile, filled his role capably, registering five first-half assists.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics did not shoot the ball especially well in the first half, but they maintained a double-digit lead for most of it thanks to gobbling up so many of their own missed shots. They had 14 offensive rebounds at halftime, with Tristan Thompson leading the way with five. Earlier in the year Thompson tended to go up for a putback after most of his rebounds, even if the shot was forced. But he has gotten better at settling himself and finding a teammate. On one second-quarter offensive board he dribbled back toward the perimeter and flicked a pass to Pritchard, who drilled the open 3-pointer.

▪ Celtics fans watching this game surely knew better than to think a win would come easily. The Hornets whittled the 20-point deficit to 11 by halftime. And then after the Celtics stretched their advantage back to 15 early in the third, Devonte’ Graham sparked a 13-1 Hornets run that included some miscommunications and frustrations from Boston’s defense. Charlotte twice pulled within 3 points before Boston took an 88-80 lead to the fourth. Graham had 17 points in the period.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.