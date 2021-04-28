Nick Pivetta, Red Sox bullpen outduel ace Jacob deGrom and Mets for 1-0 victory

Control the strike zone and put the ball in play. That would be the Red Sox’ approach. And when it mattered most on Wednesday night, the Sox did just that, beating the Mets, 1-0, to secure a two-game sweep.

They knew the track record that comes with a two-time Cy Young Award winner. They were aware of the recent success, which included a nine-inning, 15 strikeout performance without allowing a run against the Nationals.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox knew what they were up against in Jacob deGrom.

In the second inning, Xander Bogaerts registered the Sox’ first hit off deGrom, roping a double off the base of the left-field wall. The next hitter, Rafael Devers, grounded out sharply to second base, but it was still enough to move Bogaerts to third. Then with one out, Christian Vázquez roped a double on an 0-and-2, 100-mile-per-hour fastball above the zone, which drove in the first run of the game.

Through six innings, deGrom was dominant, striking out nine and walking just one. He allowed three hits, all of which were doubles.

However, the Red Sox put together quality at-bats against him, fouling off tough pitches. Sox starter Nick Pivetta had a 10-pitch at-bat against deGrom in the third inning. Despite it ending in a strikeout, it was the longest at-bat a hitter has had against deGrom this season.

In the seventh inning, with the Red Sox still ahead, 1-0, deGrom was lifted. Aaron Loup took over and immediately surrendered a single to Devers. However, he proceeded to strike out Vázquez and got Marwin Gonzalez to ground into a double play to end the frame.

Pivetta’s real performance came on the mound, where he gave the Sox five innings, yielding just one hit, fanning seven, and not allowing a run. In Pivetta’s last two starts (12 innings), he’s allowed just two hits and two earned runs.

Garrett Whitlock came on for the sixth and faced the meat of the Mets’ order, beginning with Francisco Lindor. On a 1-and-2 pitch, Whitlock got Lindor to chase a sinker up and out of the zone for the first out of the inning.

Pete Alonso registered the Mets’ second hit of the game when his broken-bat single through the right side beat the shift. Whitlock then struck out Michael Conforto. He did issue a two-out walk to J.D. Davis, but after a visit from pitching coach Dave Bush, Whitlock induced a slow tapper in front of the plate that Vázquez fielded cleanly and recorded the out at first.

Whitlock came back out for the seventh, Adam Ottavino pitched the eighth, and Matt Barnes had a 1-2-3 ninth for the second night in a row, this one for his sixth save of the season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.