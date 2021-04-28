NWHL doubling salary cap, delaying expansion

The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. “We ask everyone to respect his privacy,” the Canadiens said. Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal’s past three games with a non-COVID related illness... Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced on Wednesday, indicating he is near a return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March. Malkin wore a white “no contact” jersey during Pittsburgh’s skate, but coach Mike Sullivan said the Russian star was a full participant and will travel with the Penguins when they begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in Washington. Malkin hasn’t played since March 16.

The National Women’s Hockey League announced that the salary cap would double from $150,000 to $300,000 per team starting in the 2021-22 season following a record-setting 2020-21 season in terms of sponsorship and revenue. After winning the Isobel Cup in March, the Boston Pride can now use that extra money to retain key players before looking ahead to the NWHL Draft and free agency period this summer. “I guess this makes our job a little more difficult, but in a positive way,” said Pride general manager Karilyn Pilch . “We’ll be balancing bigger numbers and salaries and attracting new players. It’s a good problem to have.” Pilch said that she would like to have most of the Pride’s impact players locked up before the restricted signing period ends on May 15. The 2021 draft - with every pick televised live on Twitch for the first time in league history - is set for Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for strip club visit

The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety rules by visiting a strip club in Miami last week with teammate Sterling Brown, who was assaulted outside the establishment. The league bars players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, and clubs. The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the visit occurred April 19... Kevin Love apologized for his on-court tantrum two days ago in a game against Toronto, saying his behavior was out of line and out of character — but that it had nothing to do with any frustration toward his teammates or coaches. Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately about the incident, using the Zoom call as what he called a “therapy session” to express his feelings about dealing with an injury this season, his leadership role in Cleveland and continued struggle with mental health. Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96. Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behavior called “childish” and “unacceptable.”

SOCCER

City rallies to win 2-1 at PSG in first leg of CL semifinal

Riyad Mahrez's second half free kick lifted Manchester City to a crucial 2-1 away win against PSG in the Champions League semifinals. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored in quick succession during the second half as Manchester City rallied to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. After PSG captain Marquinhos headed PSG ahead in the 15th minute, De Bruyne equalized in the 64th with a dipping cross that eluded goalkeeper Keylor Navas and bounced inside the post. De Bruyne then left a free kick for Mahrez — who grew up in the Paris suburbs — and he curled the ball through a gap in the wall and into the bottom left corner. PSG’s composure soon crumbled, as has often been the case in recent seasons when under pressure, and finished the game with 10 players as midfielder Idrissa Gueye was shown a red card in the 77th minute for a dangerous tackle on midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. City could have taken a bigger lead into the return leg next Tuesday, but winger Phil Foden shot straight at Navas after a brilliant jinking run through PSG’s flagging defense. Chelsea drew 1-1 at Real Madrid in the other semifinal first leg.

MISCELLANY

Brockton to name street in honor of the late Marvin Hagler

Middleweight boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler is being celebrated in his Massachusetts hometown with a street named in his honor. The Brockton City Council on Monday approved a proposal by two councilors to name a currently under-construction street Marvin Hagler Drive. Hagler, who died in March at age 66, finished his professional career with a 62-3-2 record with 52 knockouts. The street will intersect Petronelli Way, the site of the gym where Hagler was trained and managed by brothers Goody and Pat Petronelli. Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s. Some relatives still live in the city south of Boston... Formula One’s Canadian Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year in a row amid coronavirus restrictions and will be replaced by a race in Turkey, organizers said. F1 said it is impossible to hold the June 13 race in Canada this year because of a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and a Turkish GP will be held on that date instead. Fans will get refunds or can transfer their tickets to next year’s race in Montreal.