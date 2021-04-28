The Red Sox’ Rafael Devers has a well-earned reputation as a clutch player

“He’s important,” manager Alex Cora said before Wednesday night’s game. “There’s a reason he’s hitting behind those two guys [ J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts ]. He’s going to have a lot of traffic in front of him and he does a good job with the game on the line and men in scoring position.”

Devers, 24, is no stranger to what it means to be a clutch player, even at this early stage in his career. Since the start of the 2019 season, Devers leads the majors with 61 go-ahead or tying RBIs.

NEW YORK — Rafael Devers singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Tuesday in the Red Sox’ 2-1 victory over the Mets.

Heading into Wednesday night’s series finale, Devers was hitting .393 with runners in scoring position this season, and .296 for his career.

“I try to mostly be a complete player,” Devers said. “That’s really the type of player that I try to focus on. It doesn’t matter what the score is. I’m always going to give the same at-bat that I always do throughout the game because that’s just the type of mentality that I have.”

Devers also has played a solid third base, displaying a level of enthusiasm that eluded him last season.

He’s a happy guy, you know, he’s happy,” Cora said. “He enjoys playing the game. There’s not like, the moments aren’t that big for him. They’re not. And I think it’s more because he trusts himself. He trusts the ability.”

Full house awaits

The Red Sox next travel to Texas for a four-game series against the Rangers that begins Thursday night.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced updated COVID-19 guidelines, which included a plan to ease some restrictions at large venues. As a result, Fenway Park will be able to increase attendance to 25 percent of capacity. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, however, has been at full capacity, seating more than 40,000 fans.

“We haven’t talked about it [as a team],” Cora said. “I don’t think too many things change. Well, just keep it very simple: from the room to the bus, to the bus to the stadium, and just keep doing what we do.”

There is a golf course at the hotel at which the Red Sox will be staying, but Cora noted that the players will not be allowed to use it because of Major League Baseball protocols.

Turning it around?

Christian Vázquez laced an RBI double off Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the second inning Wednesday night, giving the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Vázquez was short and quick to the ball, getting to a 100-mile-per-hour pitch above the strike zone. That might be what gets Vázquez going. In his last six games, he was hitting just .095 in 23 plate appearances, a result of a long swing, according to Cora.

“When Christian is going well, he hits the ball the other way,” Cora said before the game. “He has a tendency of getting big, and then he starts hitting too many fly balls and he starts getting long. The good hitter is the one that stays short to the ball and tries to work right-center.”

The double, indeed, was to right-center, giving Vázquez his sixth RBI of the season.

Keep battling

The Red Sox lead the majors with 11 come-from behind wins, and Cora credits the starting pitching. “Even though we fall behind, they keep pitching,” Cora said. “They keep the game in check. And then, offensively, we’re going to score runs at some point. I‘ve been saying all along, the cool thing about this team is from pitch one all the way to the end, they’re fighting every pitch.” … Home plate umpire Jerry Layne took a Francisco Lindor foul tip off the mask in the third inning. Lindor and Vázquez rushed to hold up Layne as he stumbled back. The pair quickly motioned for trainers. Layne left the game and first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt took over behind the plate.

