Springer makes Blue Jays debut Wednesday night

The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but missed time in spring training, first because of a strained oblique and later because of a right quadriceps strain.

Springer is in the lineup as the designated hitter and hit leadoff Wednesday night in his Blue Jays debut when Toronto plays Washington. The slugger started his first season with Toronto sidelined by a pair of muscle strains.

“I just had to trust myself,” Springer said about his return. “Obviously I don't want to hurt myself again.”

The Blue Jays also put ace Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL with a right glute strain, which occurred in a start last Sunday at Tampa Bay. Manager Charlie Montoyo is hopeful the left-hander will miss only one start.

Ryu felt something in the glute playing catch on Tuesday.

Buxton notches five hits, Twins homer six times in rout of Indians

As Byron Buxton walked to the plate for his final at-bat, he didn’t consider hitting for the cycle until a fan pointed out the obvious.

“I heard this little kid and he’s like, ‘All you need is a triple,’” said Buxton, who settled for his second double.

It’s the only time he came up short Wednesday.

Buxton homered on Logan Allen’s second pitch and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver hit two homers and the struggling Twins connected six times to end a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 thumping of the Cleveland Indians.

Buxton’s AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen (1-4), who allowed six home runs in a 12-batter span over two starts and soon will be on his way to Triple-A Columbus.

Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.

Not long after Buxton returned to the dugout in the first, Josh Donaldson hit a 425-foot homer. Allen walked Nelson Cruz and surrendered Jorge Polanco’s 426-foot homer into the left-field bleachers as the Twins took extended batting practice to open a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.

J.A. Happ (2-0) took advantage of all the run support. The left-hander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Pittsburgh in his previous start, didn’t have to be nearly as good and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Garver, among several Twins struggling at the plate in the season’s first month, connected for a solo homer in the fifth and added a two-run rocket in the seventh off rookie Sam Hentges.

Willians Astudillo also homered as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the three-game series and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Aguilar’s fifth HR in six games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2

Jesús Aguilar’s hot bat helped the injury-riddled Miami Marlins win a series against his former team.

Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. His tie-breaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley with two outs in the fourth inning put Miami for good.

“He’s amazing,” Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara said.

Aguilar, who played for the Brewers from 2017-19, went 4 of 11 with two homers, four runs and five RBIs in Milwaukee this week to help the Marlins win two of three from the Brewers.

His three-run homer increased his RBIs total to an NL-leading 22.