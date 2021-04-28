The top running backs available in the NFL Draft

The two-time ACC Player of the Year set the conference record with 4,952 career rushing yards, and also improved in the passing game, as his reception totals went up in each of his four seasons. Could use some improvement in pass-blocking as the last line of protection for his quarterback.

Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-1, 232, 4.50, 1-2

After splitting time as a sophomore in 2018 with Patriots running back Damien Harris, Najee rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, winning the Doak Walker Award as best running back in the nation in 2020. Projected as a three-down back after he improved as a receiver in his senior year and blocked well in pass protection.

Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 5-10, 212, 4.55, 2

He showed power and quickness this past season, rushing for 1,1140 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has drawn praise in the passing game with his ability to run routes and find the soft spots in defenses, catching 23 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Turned 21 on April 25.

Michael Carter, North Carolina, 5-8, 201, 4.50, 3

Playing in the same backfield as Williams, Carter posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels. He’s not as big as some of the other top running backs, and is considered to be a complementary piece. His ability to catch passes and willingness to protect the quarterback make him an asset in the passing game.

Trey Sermon, Ohio State, 6-0, 215, 4.57, 3-4

Sermon played this past season for the Buckeyes after spending the previous three years at Oklahoma. He came on strong at the end of the season, rushing for 331 yards in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, then ran for 193 yards against Clemson. A shoulder injury in the national championship game kept him out of the Senior Bowl.

Best of the rest: Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma, (6-0, 231); Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis, (5-8, 201); Demetric Felton, UCLA (5-9, 189); Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, (5-10, 206); Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6-0, 210); Larry Rountree III, Missouri (5-11, 211); Chris Evans, Michigan, (5-11, 211); Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (5-9, 210); Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana, (5-10, 201); Jaret Patterson, Buffalo, (5-7, 195).

