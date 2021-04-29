It looks like John Mayer has another TV show

John Mayer may be joining the ranks of TV’s talk-show hosts as the star of “Later With John Mayer.” According to Variety, Mayer is nearing a deal with Paramount+ to host a talk and music series with the emphasis on the music, modeled after the BBC’s “Later … With Jools Holland.” The set of the show, which will be released in weekly installments, will reportedly be designed to look like an after-hours club.

It’s not as strange as it may sound. Mayer has hosted a weekly talk show-ish show on Instagram called “Current Mood,” which features him clowning around and talking to the likes of Dave Chappelle and Andy Cohen. He has also guest-hosted “The Late Late Show” a few times, and in 2004 he hosted a special called “John Mayer Has a TV Show” on VH1.