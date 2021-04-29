fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

It looks like John Mayer has another TV show

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated April 29, 2021, 19 minutes ago
According to Variety, John Mayer (pictured at a Grammy Awards rehearsal in March) is nearing a deal with Paramount+ to host a talk and music series modeled after the BBC’s “Later … With Jools Holland.”
John Mayer may be joining the ranks of TV’s talk-show hosts as the star of “Later With John Mayer.” According to Variety, Mayer is nearing a deal with Paramount+ to host a talk and music series with the emphasis on the music, modeled after the BBC’s “Later … With Jools Holland.” The set of the show, which will be released in weekly installments, will reportedly be designed to look like an after-hours club.

It’s not as strange as it may sound. Mayer has hosted a weekly talk show-ish show on Instagram called “Current Mood,” which features him clowning around and talking to the likes of Dave Chappelle and Andy Cohen. He has also guest-hosted “The Late Late Show” a few times, and in 2004 he hosted a special called “John Mayer Has a TV Show” on VH1.

Variety notes that the CBS may also be involved in the Mayer project, creating network specials out of some of the musical performances. Will a TV commitment get in the way of his role as a member of Dead & Company, if the post-Grateful Dead band featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann has the chance to get back on the road? Unclear.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

