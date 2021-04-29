Race matters at this year’s IFFBoston

James Rutenbeck’s “ A Reckoning in Boston ” might be seen as a more pessimistic supplement to Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall” (2020). Rutenbeck started his project five years ago with the intent of following students in Dorchester’s Clemente Course, a program that offers free classes in the humanities to those of limited means. But he soon realized his disadvantage as a privileged white man from an affluent suburb taking on a subject about which he had little knowledge.

Unsurprisingly, many of the documentaries in the virtual 2021 IFFBoston (May 6-16) reflect the traumas of 2020 — in particular the ugly surge in racism. Here are three that report on that phenomenon with painful clarity.

Advertisement

He focuses on two of the participants in the program whom he enlists as collaborators. Kafi Dixon, 44, gets up at 4 a.m. to drive her MBTA bus and after work pursues activist causes in addition to the classes. She is dismayed by the Black population’s lack of property and capital — Rutenbeck notes that the average household wealth of a white family in the city is $247,000 and for a Black family — $8 (“this is not a typo,” he says). So Dixon and some friends have taken over a vacant lot in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood where property values have skyrocketed, and have started a community garden. Unfortunately the city has set that lot aside for a wealthy developer, and Dixon’s project faces challenges.

Carl Chandler, 65, barely gets by on a pension and a disability check and lives in one of the toughest sections of the neighborhood. He is an autodidact and offers acute comments during the class discussions on philosophy and American history (a particularly grotesque and telling video clip shared in class shows the white response to busing in Boston in the 1970s). Despite his tight budget he visits his younger daughter, studying dance at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. “She’s recognized by her teachers as a good artist,” he says, “worthy of performing in Paris.”

Advertisement

Disrupting their plans and dreams are crises such as eviction and homelessness and flashbacks to the fatal shootings of loved ones, things never experienced by Rutenbeck but all too familiar to his subjects. Interspersed are quotes from Socrates about the nature and function of an ideal city. “It was in order to share … that we associated with one another and founded a city” is one. By that measure, this film suggests, Boston still has a way to go.

Jeffrey Robinson at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in "Who We Are." Independent Film Festival of Boston

Emily and Sarah Kunstler’s “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” presents American Civil Liberties Union deputy legal director Jeffrey Robinson’s lecture on the history of the Black experience in the United States. He traces this dismaying saga from 1619, when the first enslaved people were brought to the Jamestown colony, to the present, when it seems the demons of racism have been released and emboldened and the advances in civil rights won by decades of sacrifice and toil are endangered.

Robinson illustrates his lecture with charts and archival clips and photos. In one especially brutal segment he lists the number of lynchings in every year from 1901 to 1910 and illustrates them with a montage of photographs of charred or hanged victims surrounded by joyous mobs of white men, women, and children. “From 1877 to 1950,” he says, “there were more than 4,000 … lynchings in America.”

Advertisement

In effect, Robinson is taking on the thankless task of explaining racism to white people. Occasionally the film leaves the auditorium to join Robinson as he visits key sites in the struggle for civil rights, such as the Edmund Pettus Bridge (named after a Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan), in Selma, Ala., where in 1965 a peaceful demonstration was brutally put down by police, and the Lorraine Motel, in his hometown of Memphis, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. And in Charleston, S.C., next to a Fort Sumter memorial he confronts a man waving a Confederate flag who denies that slavery had anything to do with the Civil War.

When Robinson demonstrates with facts and figures that slavery was indeed the bottom line that led to war the man says, “They [the slaves] chose to stay. They were treated like family.”

“Then why wouldn’t it be all right if I owned you as long as I treated you like family?” Robinson asks.

The man is stymied, though unconvinced, and remains impervious to all of Robinson’s arguments.

From "Spring Valley." Independent Film Festival of Boston

Robinson gives up. For a more prolonged and equally fruitless attempt to explain racism to a racist see local director Garrett Zevgetis’s infuriating and saddening “Spring Valley.” In it a Black woman patiently tries to explain to a white cop why it’s wrong to body slam an unresisting teenage Black girl in a high school classroom, cuff her, and drag her across the floor, all of which was captured on cellphone videos.

Advertisement

The cop says he was just doing his job. The woman feels an obligation to open his eyes to the reality he denies. He remains civil but adamant. Soon he becomes a darling of the right-wing media, goes on speaking engagements, and lands a job at an academy training other officers.

Go to iffboston.org.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.