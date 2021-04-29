What’s happening in the arts world

MATTIEL Swampy garage rock meets snappy vintage soul in this Atlanta singer-songwriter’s tracks. She plays live for the first time in a year, debuting two songs. April 30, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Stream at watch.mandolin.com





DINOSAUR JR. Noisy alt-rock titans Dinosaur Jr. crash into the Sinclair to celebrate the release of new album “Sweep It Into Space.” May 1, 9 p.m. Stream at nocapshows.com





DROPKICK MURPHYS The Celtic rockers drop their 10th album, “Turn Up That Dial,” this week; turn up the volume on their album release show and you might be able to imagine there’s a crowd shouting along with you. May 1, 8:30 p.m. www.dropkickmurphys.com

Classical

TULSA OPERA: GREENWOOD OVERCOMES In memory of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when the neighborhood known as Black Wall Street was attacked and razed by a white mob, eight Black singers including Denyce Graves and Davóne Tines will perform work by 23 living Black composers, including an excerpt from Anthony Davis’s opera in progress “Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921.” May 1, 8:30 p.m. TulsaOpera.com

ARTS

Theater

UNTIL THE FLOOD Performed with exceptional force and depth by Maiesha McQueen, this solo drama is based on interviews conducted by playwright Dael Orlandersmith in Ferguson, Mo., a year after Michael Brown, an unarmed Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot by a white police officer. “Until the Flood” lays bare a community — a nation — through which the poison of racism is always coursing, always threatening lethal consequences. Or, as one Black character puts it, hauntingly, “All the things we can’t stop knowing. Can’t stop knowing in our bones.” Directed by Timothy Douglas. Presented online by Lowell’s Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Through May 5. Tickets start at $29 per household. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org/flood

HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY The issues of racial injustice at the play’s heart remain wrenchingly current, adding to the impact of this superb new streaming version of Idris Goodwin’s play. Directed with imaginative artistry by John Oluwole ADEkoje and Shawn LaCount, “Hype Man” is powered by knockout performances from the original cast of Kadahj Bennett, Rachel Cognata, and Michael Knowlton as members of a rising hip-hop trio rocked by the police shooting of an unarmed Black youth. Presented by Company One Theatre and American Repertory Theater. Tickets pay-what-you-can with a minimum of $10. Through May 6. www.americanrepertorytheater.org or 617-547-8300





OTHELLO Joe Wilson Jr. stars as the title figure in Shakespeare’s tragedy, presented online by Actors’ Shakespeare Project as part of its “Holding the Mirror Up: Classics Through a BIPOC Lens” series. Translated into contemporary English by playwright Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Christopher V. Edwards, and featuring Jesse Hinson as Iago and Katherine Schaber as Desdemona. Through May 9. Tickets are free, but registration is required, at www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

Dance

THE TIME TRAVELER’S LENS This new multidisciplinary project of five site-specific dance films by Boston-based Luminarium Dance Company uses 360-degree videography to present an extended reality immersive performance illuminating the rich, storied history of the colonnade at Princeton (NJ) Battlefield State Park. For those of us who can’t make it to Princeton to view the films onsite as augmented reality, a virtual reality experience in your own home is available through personal mobile devices. $10. www.luminariumdance.org

GRAHAMFEST95 It’s hard to fathom that the Martha Graham Dance Company is celebrating its 95th season this year, but the organization is doing it in style with a three-day virtual festival of works streamed live from the company’s theater. Three different programs embrace some of the pioneering Graham’s masterpieces as well as 10 company premieres by contemporary choreographers and historic archival footage. Ticket purchase provides program access throughout the month of May. April 30-May 2, $30 each, $95 pass for all three includes additional content. https://marthagraham.org/

Visual Arts

WOMEN TAKE THE FLOOR You’ve likely never heard of plenty of the 100-some artists here, all of them women, and with good reason. The MFA, like most museums, has been underrepresenting women for decades. This is its clean break, an apology, and a “no more.” By the end of the exhibition’s run, the MFA hopes to leave no one asking where it stands. As of Saturday, an installation titled “Personal and Political: Women Photographers, 1965-1985″ will cycle into the show. Through Nov. 28. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

LOLA BROOKS: STORY OF THE EYE: A SUBCULTURE OF ORNAMENTAL ODDITIES In the past year, Brooks fixed chains in place with gold solder to craft goofy, endearing, googly-eyed brooches, rings, and necklaces. Her wearable emojis are sweet but surreal, with armored skin and tears frozen into diamonds. These jewels might be reflections on love and its pitfalls — or just on life during a pandemic. Through May 23. Sienna Patti, 80 Main St., Lenox. 413-637-8386, www.siennapatti.com/project/lola-brooks-2021/

EVENTS

Comedy

AIDA RODRIGUEZ Laugh Boston is starting to bring in touring headliners again, starting with the Boston-born Rodriguez of “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” on Netflix and a political commentator on the progressive network The Young Turks. May 1, 7:30 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com





IRENE BREMIS After releasing her latest album, “Unladylike,” at the end of 2019, the Lexington native is presenting a full show of new material (which carries an “R-rated” and “headphones recommended” warning on the site) for the currently virtual-only OMG! Comedy Club. May 1, 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can. www.omgcomedyclub.com





LOVE FOR HUMANS Reece Cotton, who produces shows under the banner of Comics Rising, has put together a four-day virtual festival with stand-ups from all over the country including Kelly MacFarland, Peter Liu, Lady Vain, Jess Miller, Brandon Lee, Lloyd Legacy Sharp, Kevin Paniagua, Donna Lewis, Guerby, Nick Baskerville, Joanna Briley, Kathe Farris, Emily Ruskowski, and Laura Severse. May 5-8, 8 p.m. $10-$25. www.comicsrising.com

Family

ART & STORIES For this art-filled storytelling session, join illustrator and MassArt alum Ekua Holmes for a reading of her latest children’s book, “Black Is a Rainbow Color.” Directly following, MAAM Educator Julia Einstein will lead a short art activity perfect for 3- to 5-year-olds. May 1, 10 a.m. Free. massart.zoom.us

POLLINATOR POWER Plant and animal interactions are center stage for this Tower Hill event. Participants will be invited to search the botanical gardens for pollinators, local plants and animals. The 4- to 12-year-olds will also be tasked with making observations and collecting data about bees, butterflies, and other flying insects roaming around the gardens. May 1-16, 1:30 p.m. $6-$18. towerhillbg.org

