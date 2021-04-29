CarGurus hires Amazon executive to helm digital retail business

CarGurus has recruited Amazon executive Brad Rosenfeld to lead its digital retail business as the Cambridge company’s executive vice president of digital retail commercialization, a newly created position. Rosenfeld will report to Sam Zales, the president of CarGurus. Zales said Rosenfeld’s extensive expertise with ecommerce innovation and with helping brick-and-mortar retailers expand their digital presence will help CarGurus as the company looks to assist consumers and dealers buy and sell vehicles online. Rosenfeld currently lives in the Seattle area, but is planning to move to the Boston area this year, according to a company spokesman. He has worked in various management roles at Amazon for the past eight years. — JON CHESTO

BEVERAGES

Keurig Dr Pepper had a good quarter

Keurig Dr Pepper has brewed up a better-than-expected sales outlook for the year after reporting a solid first quarter. The Burlington-based beverage company on Thursday raised its guidance for 2021 revenue growth to 4 to 6 percent, from an earlier forecast of 3 to 4 percent. First quarter revenue grew 11 percent, to $2.9 billion. All four business segments posted growth in the high single digits, on a percentage basis, or double-digit growth, in the case of the company’s coffee systems division. — JON CHESTO

BANKING

Gretchen Carlson loses bid to change Goldman’s handling of harassment complaints

Goldman Sachs faced an unexpected antagonist at its annual meeting Thursday as it keeps harassment complaints confidential — Gretchen Carlson — and almost half of shareholders sided with the former Fox News anchor. Carlson, an early figure in the #MeToo movement after her lawsuit against longtime Fox News chief Roger Ailes led to his ouster and a movie, asked fellow Goldman Sachs shareholders to vote in favor of a measure on this year’s proxy that would force the bank to publish a report on how mandatory-arbitration affects its staff and the workplace. The proposal was defeated, but received the backing of 49 percent of shareholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s surpassed pre-pandemic sales in first quarter

The bounce back for McDonald’s as restrictions were lifted across the US was so strong in the first quarter that the company surpassed sales during the same period even in 2019, long before the pandemic broadsided the country. McDonald’s revenue jumped 9 percent to $5.1 billion for the January-March period, better than most had expected. Last year at this time stores were closing globally and the world sheltered from spiking COVID-19 infections, so an improvement in sales during the same stretch this year was expected. How easily it topped 2019′s first-quarter sales of $4.95 billion, however, was not. US same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 13.6 percent in the January-March period. Fewer diners visited, and many dining rooms remain closed. But those who did visit ordered more. McDonald’s said new products, including a crispy chicken sandwich, and spicy nuggets, helped draw customers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EQUITY

Women worldwide suffered disproportionately during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a greater economic impact for women due to over-representation in industries hardest hit by the crisis, according to a report by an international non-profit organization. Women around the world lost at least $800 billion in income in 2020, according to estimates by Oxfam International. That’s more than the combined gross domestic product of 98 countries, the $700 billion in market capitalization that Amazon gained in 2020, and the $721.5 billion the US government spent in 2020 on defense budget, according to the report. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMARCIES

CVS handling employee vaccines for companies

CVS is pitching employee vaccinations in an expansion of the return-to-work service the health care company started last year. CVS is already working with 18 employers across the country, including Delta and the city of Philadelphia. Interest has grown recently with the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more plentiful and all US adults becoming eligible for shots this month, said Sree Chaguturu, chief medical officer for CVS’s Caremark pharmacy-benefits manager. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard uptick in revenue tied to resumed travel

Mastercard posted a surprise increase in revenue as consumers returned to travel faster than many analysts predicted. The fees Mastercard collects from overseas spending on its cards dropped 23 percent in the first quarter, to $932 million, smaller than the 28 percent decline Wall Street was expecting. After consumers spent much of last year sheltering in place, Mastercard and Visa are set to benefit as travel picks up and vaccines for the coronavirus begin to proliferate around the world. Visa on Tuesday said it has seen a pick-up in Americans visiting Mexico and certain countries in the Caribbean that have opened their borders to tourists. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus may add cargo planes to lineup to challenge Boeing

Airbus said it’s considering adding a large freighter to its lineup, going after rival Boeing’s dominance in a segment that’s boomed during the coronavirus pandemic. Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury signaled Thursday that the planemaker will look to invest more in cargo planes to become a bigger player. He told Bloomberg Television the company is looking at a wide-body freighter. While Airbus has established a decisive lead over Boeing in the market for narrowbodies, it’s long lagged behind in bigger, more expensive twin-aisle aircraft that can also be made as dedicated freighters. The pandemic has seen demand for cargo planes grow amid an e-commerce boom. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Daimler Truck, Volvo team up to make hydrogen fuel cells

Germany’s Daimler Truck and Sweden’s Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policymakers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies. The companies said Thursday their fuel cell joint venture, named cellcentric, is carrying out preparatory work at a facility in Esslingen, Germany, and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell electric trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Audi expects half of global market to be electric by end of decade

Audi expects combustion engines to cede about half of the global premium-car market to electric variants by the end of this decade, highlighting the dramatic erosion of their dominance as the shift accelerates toward battery power. Hybrid cars that blend conventional and battery power are contributing to the transition, and purely electric vehicles will prevail after 2030, Chief executive Markus Duesmann said on Thursday in a speech at the Vienna Engine Symposium. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates tick up

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates rose slightly this week after three weeks of declines as new economic data underscores the recovering economy’s strength. The benchmark 30-year home loan, however, remains below 3 percent. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average 30-year rate ticked up to 2.98 percent from 2.97 percent last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.23 percent. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, rose to 2.31 percent from 2.29 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS