Here’s a look at the Copley Square redesign plan

The Boston parks department and its landscape architectural firm, Sasaki, have settled on a new design that essentially flips the location of the existing brick plaza area and the main lawn of the park. That means Trinity Church will have the grassy lawn at its doorstep while the area along Dartmouth Street across from the Boston Public Library’s McKim Building will have a “flexible hardscape,” which will be optimized for events, ranging from the weekly farmers markets to large gatherings that could temporarily close off the street.

Copley Square is about to get a major facelift — one that will, quite literally, turn it around.

The images below from the city and Sasaki offer a glimpse of what the newly imagined space might look like.

This rendering compares Copley Square as it looks today, to what it might look like in the future.

Copley Square today and the proposed site plan. Sasaki

The new plaza won’t be made of brick. Instead, it will likely be made of mostly “unit pavers” which could be a mix of brick, stone, and concrete pavers. A raised platform would be built next to the plaza. That platform would protect the roots of trees, which are struggling in the current Copley Square layout.

The design for the platform at Copley. Sasaki

Speaking of trees, Copley Square should look greener, too. Pavement and seating areas will be intermixed with more planting and greenery. And, as seen in the rendering below, there will be “tree protection zones” and extra soil beneath the raised platform.

Pavement and seating areas will be intermixed with more planting and greenery. Sasaki

One big idea behind the Copley Square project is to revitalize a major Boston park so that it appeals to an everyday pedestrian, who might take advantage of the zig-zagging paths throughout the plaza or sit by the reconstructed fountain area.

A rendering of what the City of Boston has settled on for a Copley Square redesign. Sasaki

The park would also serve as a hub for the occasional large event. The new design features “plug and play infrastructure” for events, a lawn that can withstand heavy traffic, and expanded space for gathering.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.