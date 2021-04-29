Jobless claims hit new pandemic low for third straight week as labor market picks up

While claims remain elevated (in 2019, average weekly initial claims hovered around 218,000), the trajectory signals that growing vaccination numbers, loosening business restrictions, and warmer weather are helping to heal the jobs market.

WASHINGTON — Weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low for the third consecutive week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, with 553,000 Americans filing for initial unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 24.

’'With more news of cities set to fully reopen in the coming months and vaccinations picking up speed, we’re starting to see some real firepower behind an economic comeback,’' Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at eTrade, said Thursday in comments e-mailed to The Washington Post.

States reported 121,749 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), for gig and self-employed workers, for the week ending April 24. There were nearly 7 million continued PUA claims, for benefits which are set to expire in September.

In Massachusetts, the Office of Labor and Workforce Development said that due to a “system processing error” initial claims data for regular unemployment benefits for last week and the week prior, are “estimated values” based on data reported to the Employment and Training Administration.

Based on that data, the state reported that about 14,450 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits, an uptick of about 1,500 from the week prior. The state said the increase was driven by spring school vacation week, which resulted in more filings from the Transportation and Warehouse sector, which includes bus drivers.

Last week, there was a decrease in the number of Massachusetts residents filing for aid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides assistance to those not eligible for traditional benefits, such as gig workers. There were about 1,600 initial PUA claims, down 525, marking the third consecutive week of decreases.

An additional 9,500 individuals filed claims under extended benefits programs, which provides aid to those who exhausted traditional aid but are still out of work, down slightly from the week prior.

Signs of a brightening outlook are myriad. The US economic recovery picked up speed in early 2021, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, with economic growth hitting 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year. On an annualized basis, the first-quarter growth rate was 6.4 percent.

The January to March period saw some of fastest economic growth in more than four decades, behind only the initial 7.5 percent surge last year, when businesses first reopened from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Consumer confidence rebounded to pre-pandemic levels this month, according to the Conference Board, as stimulus and improving labor market conditions left households feeling better about their incomes.

This time last year, more than 3.4 million Americans were applying for initial unemployment benefits, and the national unemployment rate was between 15 percent and 20 percent.

’'How do I file for unemployment’' was the most Googled question across the nation over the past year, according to new research from CenturyLinkQuote.com.

But there’s still a long way to go. More than 17 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs earlier this month. In 2019, average weekly initial claims were about 218,000. Nearly 17 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs in mid-April.

Meanwhile, poverty rose to 11.7 percent in March, the highest level of the pandemic, according to research from the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame, as Americans awaited the next round of stimulus relief.

Many economists describe the recovery as ’'K-shaped’' because of its diverging prospects for the rich and the poor. But the divide is also splintering across gender lines. The US economy added 916,000 positions in March, and about a third of these jobs were regained by women. Women would need nearly 15 straight months of job gains at last month’s level to recover the more than 4.6 million net jobs they have lost since February 2020, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Biden’s March $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package broadened unemployment eligibility and extended some unemployment benefits through September, including the weekly $300 benefit offered by states.