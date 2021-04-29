HGTV star David Bromstad loves his annual tan, his pillow, and the Cape

Favorite vacation destination? Mykonos, Greece, because this is one of the only places that I’ve ever been that I actually feel like I’m on vacation. It’s remote, it’s stunning, the food is amazing, the people are wonderful, and the weather is delicious.

Designer David Bromstad, star of HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home,” travels the country helping jackpot winners find the perfect home. And while the Cokato, Minn., native said he enjoys exploring new parts of the country for his job, Massachusetts — especially Cape Cod — is his favorite place to be. “It’s the most Americana place in America. Any time I think of American architecture and storybook houses, I think of Massachusetts,” said Bromstad, 47. “I fell in love with the Cape when we filmed there. People said, ‘You have to go to P-town’ so one day we went and explored [Provincetown] … and I’ve been obsessed ever since. I want a house there.” Lucky for Bromstad, “My Lottery Dream Home” found him back on Cape Cod recently to help a Southbridge couple find a home in Yarmouth. That show — the first in a series of new episodes — airs on HGTV at 8 p.m. on May 7. The former Disney illustrator has worked for HGTV for 15 years, after winning a design competition that earned him his own show on the cable network. He hosted several shows, including “Color Splash,” before launching “My Lottery Dream Home” in 2015. “One of the reasons they gave me ‘Lottery’ is because they knew I could relate,” Bromstad said. “I was a starving artist and entered this competition on a whim, not thinking I would even come close to winning because I was not an interior designer — and that’s what the competition was — and lo and behold, I won. It’s a total rags-to-riches story.” Bromstad said he loves hosting the show. “It is so exciting. I mean, how often do you get to meet lottery winners? I get to meet them every week,” he said. “I’d never met a lottery winner in my entire life until I got this show.” We caught up with Bromstad, who lives in Orlando with his French bulldog named Miss Lady Godiva BonBon (BonBon for short), to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

My favorite meal is breakfast. It’s such a wonderful way to wake up and start the day. Coffee is still my favorite beverage besides water. I love an egg white omelet with goat cheese, jalapenos, peppers. . . . That’s probably my favorite thing in the world.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

There are so many places I want to travel to but I really want to go to Norway. This is where my ancestors are from and I would love to dive deep into the culture.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

One hundred percent my pillow. I don’t travel anywhere without it; if I don’t have it I go and buy another one just like it because otherwise I won’t be able to sleep. Fun fact: I also travel with a Memory foam mattress topper. I suffer from insomnia and if I don’t have these two things I don’t sleep very well at all.

Aisle or window?

I’m an aisle kind of a girl because I drink so much water on the plane and I’m constantly going to the bathroom.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Getting in the motor home and traveling to wherever we were going to go. Disney, Black Hills [in South Dakota], Southern Texas to visit my grandparents as they snowbirded, and the hundreds of trips we went camping.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

It’s the one time of year I allow myself to get a tan.

Best travel tip?

Pack a day or two before you leave, plan your outfits, and don’t take too many pairs of shoes.

JULIET PENNINGTON