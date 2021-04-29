Is he right for me?

Q. I’ve been in a relationship with my boyfriend for about two years now. I knew I loved this man from the get-go ... very sweet and sensitive and handsome.

However, I also had the feeling that as much as I loved this man, he just wasn’t right for me. Those feelings never entirely went away, but definitely subsided as we developed. I love spending time with him; it’s very comfortable and I believe he’d do anything for me. But he is a bit of an “absentminded professor” and just goes one day to the next without much effort to let me know he appreciates me in his life.

Advertisement

About six months ago, I met someone new in the community and he struck a different cord with me. I left my boyfriend for him. But all I could do is think of Boyfriend #1. I felt like I was a fraud when I was with #2. And #1 fought for me every day.

Boyfriend #1 and I started trying to make it work again, but in the back of my mind is how well I was treated by #2. We just ended it because I’m a ball of confusion (I called him out on not making me feel like #2 does (in so many words). Except he isn’t Boyfriend #2, he’s Boyfriend #1 and I love him. He’s not perfect for me, but he loves me and I love him. No one and no relationship is perfect. Should I work it out and vocalize my needs more to Boyfriend #1 since I really can’t stay away?

BALL OF CONFUSION





A. Hello, confusion ball.

Boyfriend #1 is your man of choice. So yes, embrace that decision — and him. Think about how he shows his interest. He might not be as obvious about it as Boyfriend #2, but how does he let you know he wants you around? What does he do to make you feel good? He might not say it in words. Maybe he’s good at simply showing up and being present.

Advertisement

If you want more validation and communication, you could suggest some periodic check-ins. After every few weeks, you could have a conversation about how you’re both doing. As in, “I still find you super attractive and would like to take a vacation with you.” The stuff you might not think to say on a random Tuesday. That could be the compromise if he’s not very effusive.

You’re right, though: No relationship is perfect, and maybe #2 looks good on paper but you want #1. Remind yourself why you couldn’t let go of this man, despite the absentminded professor thing. Also, it sounds like he responds to your needs when you share them, so when you talk about important things, don’t hint. Be clear.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I think you’ll continue to be just meh about your first boyfriend and that’s not fair to him. And frankly, after you outright told him you keep comparing him to the second guy, he shouldn’t want you back. That’s a cruel thing to say. Just because you can toy with men doesn’t mean you should.

LUPELOVE





You DON’T love #1! If you did, you would never have been so hurtful to say “You don’t treat me the way the other guy does!” There are ways to make your point without rubbing it in his face that someone else has hit it. I bet you even respect him less now for taking you back.

Advertisement

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





I am married to a brilliant absentminded engineer guy who also found it difficult to express his feelings for me verbally. In every other way he was the man of my dreams. In the beginning of our relationship I began to get irritated but saw this as my shortcoming to fix. I decided to love and appreciate him for exactly who he is. After 10 years our love has grown deeper and stronger. He expresses his love beautifully in birthday and Valentine’s cards and in everyday gestures that make me swoon. Either appreciate Boyfriend #1 as he is or let him go find someone who does.

HAPPYINLOVE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.







