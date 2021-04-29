Mass. boasts some of the best pizza in America, according to Food and Wine Magazine

The magazine tipped its hat to Santarpio’s in East Boston as the best of the best in the state. It applauded the joint’s “baker’s touch, with a scraggly, blistered, almost Italian bread-like crust that doesn’t shy away from the spotlight.” The plain pies there are outstanding, the magazine wrote. “Pies with lots of the house sausage are even better.”

Food and Wine magazine listed Massachusetts as the 8th best pizza state in the country in on Thursday. A number of scrumptious slice options in the Bay State earned a mention, even though the top spot on the list went to New Jersey.

For all the Massachusetts pizza “aficionadoughs,” we have delicious news.

Homemade sausage and garlic pizza at Santarpio's in East Boston. Heavenly. Lane Turner/Globe staff/file

Not to worry, though. Plenty of additional spots — in the North End and beyond — garnered attention.

Galleria Umberto made the list (of course). Its Sicilian slices sell for cash only to a standing line of customers on Hanover Street, and normally run out before mid-afternoon. Food and Wine said of the North End institution, “there’s nothing revolutionary about the pizza here—thick squares, with a nice crunch down below, tomato sauce, unremarkable cheese, baked until tiger spotted.”

“But that’s not the point,” senior editor David Landsel continued. “In the new and improved Boston, Umberto’s offers a welcome reminder that keeping with the times might not only be overrated, but furthermore, if you’re really good at what you do, the times can go dump themselves into the harbor.”

The original Thatcher Street Regina’s Pizzeria, with its classic Neapolitan pies and original brick oven, got a shout-out on the list as well. Who can deny craving that sweet milk mozzarella and century-old recipe?

Pepperoni pizza at Regina Pizzeria in the North End. Lane Turner

Food and Wine also points to the three distinctive styles of pizza in Massachusetts: Greek pizza, South Shore bar pizza, and beach pizza. If you’re looking for something Greek that is crust-forward and almost sauceless, the magazine recommends George’s Pizza House in Harwich Port. Lynwood Cafe in Randolph received the honor for bar pizza, and beach pizza is apparently best at Cristy’s Pizza in Salisbury Beach and Tripoli Bakery in Lawrence.

As good as the pizza is here, Massachusetts was bested on the list by another New England competitor: Connecticut.

The state came in at No. 2 on the Food and Wine list with Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven), Sally’s Apizza (New Haven), Zuppardi’s Apizza (West Haven), Roseland Apizza (Derby), Colony Grill (Stamford), and Nana’s Bakery & Pizza (Mystic).

The famous white clam pizza at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Conn. Steven G. Smith for The Boston Globe

The magazine also recommended pizza places in the remainder of the region, part of a list they dubbed “The Best of the Rest.” Landsel liked Micucci Grocery, Pizza by Alex, Luiggi’s, The Cabin, and Tinder Hearth in Maine. Rhode Island brought the heat at Al Forno and Casterta Pizzera. In Vermont, American Flatbread or Pizzeria Verita took top honors. And the mag said one place — Tilton House of Pizza — trumps all else in New Hampshire.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.