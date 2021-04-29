About 20 workers hospitalized after hazmat incident at Pawtucket, R.I. manufacturing facility

About 20 employees at a Pawtucket, R.I. medical device manufacturing facility were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening symptoms after a hazmat incident Thursday afternoon, the company said.

Several employees at the ZOLL Medical Corporation facility at 525 Narragansett Ave. reported feeling sick around 4:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated, according to a statement from the company, based in Chelmsford, Mass.

“The safety and health of our employees is our top priority,” Elijah White, president of the company’s resuscitation division, said in the statement. “This building will remain closed to employees until we determine it is safe to return. Our thoughts are with our colleagues affected by this situation as we work with authorities to determine the cause.”