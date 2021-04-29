Baker says he ‘ached all over’ after 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, urges residents to get their shots ASAP

Meaning, he said, “24 hours after I got it, I ached all over. I had chills. I didn’t have a temperature.” And in two weeks, he continued, “I will be part of the fully vaccinated part of the Commonwealth.”

“Yesterday was a long day,” Baker said at the tail end of a briefing in Danvers on vocational programs, when asked how he felt after getting his second Pfizer jab. “ ... I think the way I dealt with it yesterday was pretty consistent with what I’ve heard from a lot of people.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that he experienced some discomfort after getting his second COVID-19 vaccine but reiterated his call for Massachusetts residents to get their shots as soon as possible, which he said will make life in the state “more normal, faster.”

The Republican governor repeated his call for unvaccinated residents 16 and older to do the same and join the more than 2.4 million residents who are currently fully vaccinated.

“I urge everybody in Massachusetts to go get vaccinated,” Baker said. “And the reason I say that is, there is overwhelming evidence at this point, based on many of the populations that have been vaccinated so far, which includes a lot of very vulnerable populations, that vaccines work.”

He floated the possibility of state officials moving up the date of Aug. 1 as the time when nearly all COVID-era restrictions in Massachusetts will be eliminated — if people continue getting vaccinated at the current pace and keep following the various safety protocols.

“What we’ve said about Aug. 1 for sort of a full reopening day is, it depends a lot on what happens in the month of May,” Baker said. “Okay? If people continue to get vaccinated in Massachusetts, if people continue to do the right things, if people continue to do the work that we all know will reduce case counts, reduce hospitalizations, and make this Commonwealth a safer, better place, we’ll take a look at where we are and make a decision as we go about whether we can move that date up.”

But there’s no guarantee the goal posts will move.

“We felt we were sure we would be in a good place by Aug. 1,” Baker said. “But if the people in Massachusetts continue to be as aggressive and as enthusiastic about getting vaccinated as they’ve been, we may have the ability to do that sooner.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.