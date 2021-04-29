Fenway Park to host high school graduation ceremonies for Boston Public Schools

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy described Fenway as a “perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city,” one that’s large enough to host a graduation celebration safely.

The Red Sox offered the storied ballpark as a venue to all of the high schools in city’s public school system, and 15 of them decided to take advantage of the opportunity. The ceremonies are scheduled to take place from June 7 through June 21, officials said in a press release.

“When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help,” Kennedy said in the release. “After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements.”

Red Sox officials said the ceremonies will be held on game and non-game days, with as many as four different ceremonies taking place on any given day. The ceremonies that are scheduled on Red Sox home game days will be held in the morning, officials said.

“I am so excited to celebrate our graduates in-person this year, at ceremonies across the city, alongside BPS families and staff. Our students have had an incredibly challenging junior and senior year, and yet they continue to persevere toward this important milestone in their life -- earning a high school diploma,” said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “We are so fortunate to have the continued support and partnership of the Boston Red Sox, and I am so thankful for their offer to provide many of our young Bostonians with this truly unique hometown experience.”

