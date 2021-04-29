Gov. McKee visits Zambarano unit as questions swirl about its future

Also, on Thursday, McKee invited other officials, including General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and some legislators, for a tour of the facility with members of his staff. The tour didn’t include McKee himself, though Womazetta Jones, the secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, was there.

McKee, who took office in March, has announced a pause on plans to overhaul the facility as his new administration reviews the situation. On Wednesday, he got a first-hand look. Spokesman Matt Sheaff confirmed McKee went there in an official capacity, but did not elaborate on the findings from his trip.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee made an unannounced visit to the Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano unit in Burrillville on Wednesday amid questions and controversy about the state-run facility’s future.

“Governor McKee and Secretary Jones welcome the involvement of other state officials where appropriate to further their fact-finding review of the hospital operations, management and patient care,” Sheaff said. “As always, the focus should be on patient care and long-term planning for a robust health-care system for Rhode Island.”

Eleanor Slater has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville. Patients there have a wide array of complex medical and psychiatric conditions.

The state, under then-governor Gina Raimondo, developed plans to redesign the system. As part of the consultant-developed plans, the Zambarano unit in Burrillville would transition to a newly built skilled nursing facility. The state was also planning to close buildings on the Cranston campus.

The plan got significant pushback from unions, local politicians and advocates for patients. In Burrillville, legislators said the plans were really a shadow closure, although the state denied that was taking place.

Amid the turmoil, Kathryn Power, the director of the state agency that runs the hospital, resigned. McKee’s administration put a halt to the changes outlined by the Raimondo administration and said it would have a “real and thoughtful dialogue and engagement with the community, stakeholders, and the General Assembly on what the best solutions are to provide high quality care that meets the needs of Rhode Islanders seeking these vital services.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.