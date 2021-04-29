Heavy rain is on the horizon today for some

I like using Worcester for the statistics here because Boston’s Logan Airport is not a good representation of high temperatures in the spring. Sea breezes can often keep the airport under 60 degrees when it’s actually much warmer where most people live.

There have already been 21 days in Worcester at or above 60 degrees.

Spring in New England often gets a bad rap. Folks would say we go from winter to summer with maybe a day or two between the seasons of extreme heat and cold. That has not been the case this year. As of yesterday, Worcester had enjoyed 21 days of 60-degree weather or higher — the most to date since 2012.

The absence of any prolonged early heat has also been a spring winner. The cool nights and comfortably warm days have provided an opportunity for our spring blooms to last exceptionally long. If you still have daffodils blooming, you can thank the lack of heat for that.

All of this is a prelude to our cloudy and damp weather today. A frontal system hanging out through New England is dividing mild air and cold air. Since we are stuck in the battle zone, you can expect clouds to dominate the sky all day and look for an increasing chance of showers as we get to the late morning. The heaviest rain would fall after noon and through the first part of the evening.

Rain will move into New England Thursday with some heavy downpours and even thunderstorms. COD Weather

As low pressure rides along this boundary, something storms love to do, showers will turn into more of a steady rain for a while, and we could even hear the rumble of thunder. Folks on the northern side of the low-pressure area will see the most rain, with much less south. The map below gives you an indication of how the storm will track with that swath of heavy rain from New York through southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern Massachusetts.

Rain will be heaviest along the northern flank of low pressure Thursday night into early Friday. WeatherBELL

Notice the rain will be heavy enough that most areas north and south of the Mass Pike should see around an inch, and some places may see a lot more. South of the frontal boundary, the rainfall will be more limited with generally a quarter to half-an-inch.

Most of the rain will have fallen by Friday morning. As a cold front sweeps through, there might be another shower later Friday before clearing takes place. Between tonight’s rain and those showers Friday evening, look for a blend of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.

It’ll be quite cold Friday night with many spots back down in the 30s, a reminder that it’s too early to put out your warm weather vegetables. I recommend waiting until next weekend or sometime the week after. Even if we don’t see a frost, tomatoes, peppers, and basil can get diseased very quickly in 30-degree and 40-degree weather.

It will be quite cold overnight Friday and early Saturday. WeatherBELL

The first weekend of May is looking brilliant in terms of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures finally approaching 60 later in the afternoon. A blend of clouds and sunshine will arrive Sunday, and it’ll be a little warmer with highs well into the 60s, and perhaps a few isolated 70 degree showers.