Lowell woman dies weeks after husband allegedly doused her with gasoline and set her on fire

A 49-year-old Lowell woman who suffered critical injuries when her husband allegedly lit her on fire as she lay in the bathtub died on April 20, according to the office of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Celeste Marte-Lebron suffered serious injuries as a result of the fire on March 31 and spent weeks in a Boston hospital in critical condition before finally succumbing to her injuries, Ryan’s office said in a statement.

When police arrived at the scene of the fire at the couple’s home on Varnum Avenue in Lowell they found Marte-Lebron outside with serious burns covering most of her body.