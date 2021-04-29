Many R.I. farmer’s markets are opening this weekend. Here are a few near you

This weekend, Rhode Island’s farmers’ markets are setting up shop again. Here are a few near you.

Overflowing wooden crates of sweet corn cobs. Local, pasture-raised meats wrapped in brown paper. Plump tomatoes soaking in the sun. Farmers’ markets are the ideal warm weather activity, and that joy of buying local, outdoors, is about to return to the Ocean State.

Pawtuxet Village Farmer’s Market is one of the oldest in Rhode Island. Grab juicy apples from the Barden Family Orchard, fresh herbs from the Basil Farm, flowers from Blue Sky Farm, and some fresh eggs from from Baffoni’s Poultry Farm. Bakery items from Beans & Buns will also be available.

Because of COVID-19, you’ll have to wear a mask, can’t have samples, are not allowed to consume prepared foods at the market, and must maintain a six-foot distance between other shoppers and vendor tables. If you’re unsure how close you are to the food, chalk and rope lines are there to help guide you.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, May 1 to Oct. 31, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet Parking Lot, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston, Rhode Island.

Hope Street Farmer’s Market

When Providence’s Hope Street Farmer’s Market opens this Saturday, it will also celebrate its 30th year as a farmer- and member-cooperative. This season, approximately 40 vendors will be participating, from produce growers to purveyors of fresh meats and seafood, coffee, locally packaged foods, and cheeses. Here’s a full list of their vendors, which include Aquidneck Farms, R.I. Mushroom Company, The Local Catch, Matunuck Oyster Farm, and Narragansett Creamery.

Some of the vendors will offer pick-up options and a food truck will be available. The Providence Artisans Market also operates a fair on premise. There is no limit on the number of people who can be at the market at once, but all who attend have to wear face masks and social distance from others.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 1 to Oct. 30, at Lippitt Park, 1015 Hope St., Providence.

Aquidneck Community Table’s Growers Market

The Aquidneck Community Table’s Growers Market provides seasonal, regionally grown organic and conventional products that include fresh vegetables, cut flowers, herbs, fruit, plants, eggs, breads, baked goods, meats, seafood, cheese, salsa and prepared foods such as soups, vegan foods, and Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cuisine. Each market features a rotating roster of local artisans and other food businesses.

The market asks that people wear face masks, not attend if someone from your household is sick, and stay inside the ropes that indicate one-way traffic flow, while social distancing.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Pell Elementary School, 35 Dexter St., Newport, Rhode Island. Starting May 15, hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Wednesday Summer Market opens on Memorial Boulevard, 31 Chapel St., May 19, and will run from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mount Hope Farm Summer Farmers Market

Mount Hope Farm is a 127-acre historic site, country inn, and event venue. Starting May 15, they’ll open their summer farmer’s market where they promise a full lineup of vegetables, bread, meats, fish, pastries, and prepared food vendors. Some artisan vendors will be there on a rotating schedule and some weeks will have live music and community programing.

The farm will also host the Bristol Garden Club for its annual spring plant sale on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year’s sale will feature a variety of perennials, herbs, house plants, cacti, Mother’s Day gifts and small floral arrangements. Proceeds from the sale will help the club’s mission to “promote the knowledge of gardening and flower arranging, the protection of the environment, and civic planting” in the town of Bristol.

Social distancing and masks are required.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting May 15 in the South Pasture, 250 Metacom Ave., Bristol, Rhode Island.

South Kingstown Year-Found Farmers Market

The state’s oldest continually operating farmers market, which features locally grown produce, popped kettle corn, fresh cold-pressed juice, and hot cups of coffee is already open for its summer market. Social distancing and masks are required.

Every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 25 W. Independence Way, Kingston, Rhode Island. Also every Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Marina Park, 2 Salt Pond Road, Wakefield, Rhode Island.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.