More than $2 million awarded to 10 Mass. vocational schools for additional training programs

Ten Massachusetts vocational schools were awarded $2.1 million in grant funding Thursday as part of the state’s Career Technical Initiative, a program that aims to strengthen and add workforce training programs for students and adults.

The initiative, first launched in January 2020, has a goal of training an additional 20,000 skilled trades workers over the next four years to both close skills gaps and meet business needs statewide. The funding announced Thursday will support programs in 23 different construction, trades, and manufacturing career paths.

“In many respects, this is one of the most important things we’re going to need to do, as we all get back to so-called normal, and that is find ways to make sure that people have the skills that they need to succeed in a 21st century economy,” Governor Charlie Baker said during a press conference Thursday, after touring Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School with members of the administration’s Workforce Skills Cabinet.