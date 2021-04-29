Nomination papers for Newton’s city election in November available starting Monday

On the November ballot, each Newton voter can cast ballots for eight members of the School Committee, and 16 at-large members of the City Council, as well as the city’s chief executive, who doubles as a ninth School Committee member.

Newton voters will be asked to cast ballots for mayor, School Committee, and the City Council later this year. The city’s mayor serves a four-year term, while members of the School Committee and City Council each serve two years.

Nomination papers for Newton’s upcoming municipal election on Nov. 2 will be available starting Monday, according to the city clerk’s office.

The City Council also includes eight local ward councilors, each of whom is elected solely by residents of that ward. Voters will also choose their local ward councilor on the November ballot.

People interested in running for local office can pick up the nomination papers in person starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday from the clerk’s office in City Hall, located at 1000 Commonwealth Ave., said Christopher Sullivan, Newton’s acting city clerk.

All candidates for School Committee and at-large City Council posts require 150 signatures to appear on the ballot, according to Sullivan. Local ward councilor candidates need 50 signatures, and mayoral candidates need 400 signatures.

Candidates in general should gather more signatures than required, according to Sullivan. The clerk’s office will certify up to 40 percent more than the needed number of signatures.

They are due back Friday, July 9, by 5 p.m., he said, in order for candidates to appear on the November municipal ballot.

