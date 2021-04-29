One dead, four seriously injured in Lawrence crash

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Lawrence early Thursday, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of the crash at around 12:23 a.m. at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street, Lawrence police said in a statement. Firefighters, paramedics, and EMT also responded to the crash.
One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.
Police urged drivers to avoid the area as an investigation is ongoing. The incident is being investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Mass. State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s Office.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately made available.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.