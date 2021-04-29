One dead, four seriously injured in Lawrence crash

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Lawrence early Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of the crash at around 12:23 a.m. at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street, Lawrence police said in a statement. Firefighters, paramedics, and EMT also responded to the crash.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.