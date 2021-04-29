Police arrest 22-year-old man in Sept. slaying in Boston

A 22-year-old Jamaica Plain man is facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting in September in Boston, police said.

Andy Febres was arrested Wednesday in Revere by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact of murder in Roxbury District Court, police said in a statement.

Febres is also facing charges of murder and assault to murder, according to Boston Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Thursday.