Police arrest 22-year-old man in Sept. slaying in Boston

A 22-year-old Jamaica Plain man is facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting in September in Boston, police said.
Andy Febres was arrested Wednesday in Revere by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit on an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact of murder in Roxbury District Court, police said in a statement.
Febres is also facing charges of murder and assault to murder, according to Boston Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Thursday.
On Sept. 18, police responded to a report of a person shot near Hammond Street and Westminster Street in Roxbury at about 7:46 p.m. When they arrived, police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The three men were taken to area hospitals. Two were suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening, while the third sustained life-threatening injuries. The man who suffered life-threatening injuries, 43-year-old Dennis Mejia, of Boston, died as a result of his injuries, police said.
