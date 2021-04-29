R.I. man dead after Attleboro crash with tractor-trailer on I-95

A 19-year-old Rhode Island man died from injuries suffered when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Attleboro early Thursday, State Police said.
His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brockton, suffered minor injuries, the statement said.
At 3 a.m., troopers responded to the crash between the truck and a 2010 Hyundai Accent on the southbound side of the highway , near Exit 6, State Police said in a statement.
The car’s driver and passenger were brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where the Pawtucket, R.I. man died. He was not immediately identified Thursday evening.
The crash closed the highway’s two left lanes for about four hours, State Police said.
The cause remains under investigation.
