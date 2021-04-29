R.I. man dead after Attleboro crash with tractor-trailer on I-95

A 19-year-old Rhode Island man died from injuries suffered when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Attleboro early Thursday, State Police said.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brockton, suffered minor injuries, the statement said.

At 3 a.m., troopers responded to the crash between the truck and a 2010 Hyundai Accent on the southbound side of the highway , near Exit 6, State Police said in a statement.